how-to-hide-notifications-counter-in-mac-apps

The notification counter, as the name suggests, has the basic function of alerting the user about the amount of updates an application is accumulating since it was last seen. This feature is quite traditional in Apple’s operating systems, and is present in its main devices.

How to use the iPhone Exercise Mode



How to tell if your Mac or iPad supports Universal Control

How to add effects to Live Photos on iPhone , iPad and Mac

How to activate Guest User on Mac

On Mac, notification counter is important if you use iMessage, WhatsApp, or an email client. Also, as computer usage is not necessarily the same as on a smartphone, you may find it inconvenient—and invasive—the counter persistence in these applications.

The good news is that the Mac allows Easily hide it so it doesn’t show up in apps, even if there are new notifications. Below, check out our step-by-step instructions for you to learn how to proceed with the task.