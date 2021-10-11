How to hide notifications counter in Mac apps

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
0
how-to-hide-notifications-counter-in-mac-apps

The notification counter, as the name suggests, has the basic function of alerting the user about the amount of updates an application is accumulating since it was last seen. This feature is quite traditional in Apple’s operating systems, and is present in its main devices.

On Mac, notification counter is important if you use iMessage, WhatsApp, or an email client. Also, as computer usage is not necessarily the same as on a smartphone, you may find it inconvenient—and invasive—the counter persistence in these applications.

The good news is that the Mac allows Easily hide it so it doesn’t show up in apps, even if there are new notifications. Below, check out our step-by-step instructions for you to learn how to proceed with the task.

Step 1:

in the menu bar, click the Apple  button. Then select “System Preferences…”.

Enter the System Preferences app on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Click on “Notifications” and, in the sidebar, click on the app you want to hide the counter. Finally, uncheck the option “Notices in App”.

513992
Uncheck the mentioned option to hide app notifications – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

