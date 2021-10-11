samsung-may-launch-dual-screen-digital-sensor-phone

Digital sensors have not been new to the smartphone world for some time now. However, Samsung will be able to innovate this feature in its next folding device, with a technology that will identify the prints both on the external screen, as in the internal display.

The projects of the South Korean brand were disclosed through the approval of a patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization, in free translation).

Sensor would need to be placed in the lower left corner of the larger display, area where the two screens point in directly opposite directions (Image: LetsGoDigital)

The documentation of 17 pages show details of how the sensor works: a printed circuit board (PCB) would be positioned in the middle of the inner section of the device, and identification would take place through sensors pointed inwards and outwards, d directing the information to the same component.

If it is actually used, the technology may increase the folding device’s unlocking options, in addition to “dribbling” possible inaccuracies in the reading of the internal display, which is composed of a softer material and susceptible to creases. To enable the use of the two sensors, the recognition of impressions on the inside would have to be done in the lower left corner of the display, where both sides point in directly opposite directions.