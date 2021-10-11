Samsung May Launch Dual-Screen Digital Sensor Phone
Digital sensors have not been new to the smartphone world for some time now. However, Samsung will be able to innovate this feature in its next folding device, with a technology that will identify the prints both on the external screen, as in the internal display.
The projects of the South Korean brand were disclosed through the approval of a patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization, in free translation).
The documentation of 17 pages show details of how the sensor works: a printed circuit board (PCB) would be positioned in the middle of the inner section of the device, and identification would take place through sensors pointed inwards and outwards, d directing the information to the same component.
If it is actually used, the technology may increase the folding device’s unlocking options, in addition to “dribbling” possible inaccuracies in the reading of the internal display, which is composed of a softer material and susceptible to creases. To enable the use of the two sensors, the recognition of impressions on the inside would have to be done in the lower left corner of the display, where both sides point in directly opposite directions.
It is still not known which device may debut the novelty, but it is likely that Samsung is planning to implement the dual sensor in a future Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has just been released, the brand’s next folding smartphone is expected to take a while to be unveiled, and no further details about it have been released.
Furthermore, the use of the new feature is not certain, as the approval of patents is not a definitive sign that the ideas will be put into practice. In general terms, the components need to go through several tests of functioning and financial viability, before reaching the final product.
However, the South Korean brand is expected to further reduce the price of the next flexible cell phone line, due to the popularization of technologies and optimization of production lines. This process has already happened in previous generations, as the Galaxy Fold of 515753 was presented with a suggested price of 1.1024 dollars (about R$ 17.660 in direct conversion), and the Z Fold 3 came for 1.799 (BRL 9.922) dollars.
In addition, the decrease may also be caused by increased competition, since several brands plan to introduce foldable devices in the not-too-distant future, such as Google, Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo Mobile, OPPO and even Apple. However, there are no official release dates for either company yet.
Source: LetsGoDigital
