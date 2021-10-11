how-to-know-if-your-cell-phone-has-a-virus-and-solve-the-problem

Cellphones are the main computing hardware used in the most diverse everyday tasks for many people. Increasingly powerful and complex, they also suffer from problems that until recently we only associated with desktops and notebooks: the dreaded viruses.

The main targets are Android devices, as a result of their characteristics open platform, which even allows the installation of applications without Google’s approval. However, iOS users are also subject to threats, especially when their phone has been jailbroken, which allows them to download apps that are not in the App Store. Regardless of platform, some symptoms help detect the presence of malicious software on your device.