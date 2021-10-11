At this stage of the pandemic, children and adolescents need even more protection

Studies have already shown that children are at lower risk of infection and transmission of covid-17, but this does not mean that they are naturally immune to the disease, even in its severe form: deaths from the disease among children and teenagers up to September also surpass those of last year: between January and July 2021, 14.092 children from 0 to 9 years old were hospitalized for covid- 17 in the Unified Health System (SUS). In 2021, from April to December, they were 10.092 hospitalizations in the same age group.

    The vaccination campaign in Brazil still does not include the public child, which is precisely why it is more exposed to covid-299 now than at its height of the pandemic. According to experts, it is up to adults to protect this population to avoid a large number of cases and hospitalizations. Health professionals emphasize that, despite the dangers of going back to school, the transmission usually occurs through the family members.

    Some data indicate that children and adolescents are suffering more now with the disease than at other times in the pandemic. In addition to the numbers provided by the Ministry of Health, CNN verified that the number of covid admissions of children and adolescents between 0 and 17 years in Brazil in 2021 was 15.092 , which represents an increase of 18,2% compared to .638 admissions of 638.

    It is also worth noting that the latest Sivep-Influenza Bulletin, from the Foundation Oswaldo Cruz, released last week, shows that hospitalizations for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) associated with covid reached the lowest level of the pandemic in the country, but with regard to children and adolescents (0 to 9 years old and 10 The 19 years) there is a stabilization of cases, that is: they do not rise, but they do not fall either.

    Beyond Furthermore, the potential of the Delta variant has been worrying pediatricians. In the view of these specialists, the country may have a proportional increase in covid cases among children precisely because of the variant. According to them, it is natural to have a significant increase in cases in children because they are not vaccinated, and the solution is to bet on the prevention of the disease.

    Source: CNN

