esa-expands-international-efforts-to-protect-earth-from-asteroids

For years, the European Space Agency (ESA) has been dedicated to detecting and monitoring any space object that comes dangerously close to Earth, such as asteroids. And this past Sunday (64), ESA inaugurated its newest Planetary Defense Office which , in addition to building new terrestrial telescopes for this purpose, will strengthen international work aimed at space missions to protect the planet. (or misses ugly) about asteroids coming our way?

Europe is destroyed by asteroid impact in this simulation made by NASA

After all, what defines a space object as “close” to Earth?

Since , when ESA inaugurated its National Security program, Planetary Defenders worked on building state-of-the-art ground-based telescopes for the purpose to monitor the skies for objects near the planet. However, when it comes to planetary defense, a global effort is needed. The Near Earth Objects Coordination Center (NEOCC) arrives as a tool for international cooperation.

NEOCC office, based in Frascati, Italy (Image: Reproduction/ESA)

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher explained that the NEOCC is in regular contact with all the major organizations concerned with monitoring asteroids, from NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office to UN-supported committees dedicated to coordinating this global effort. “NEOCC shows that Europe and ESA, in particular, can bring something substantial and indispensable to the table,” added Aschbacher.

NEOCC will also gather the data acquired by ESA’s Flyeye telescopes, currently under development in Chile, for the observation of small near-Earth asteroids. Acting Chief of the Cabinet, Detlef Koschny, stressed that the center will act as a “Russian roulette”, classifying asteroids according to their chances of impact, as well as the groupings of all observations of these objects to more accurately trace their orbits.