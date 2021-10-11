The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced in its 90th Annual General Meeting that wants to zero carbon emissions in aviation by 2040. This was the commitment made by the agency after aligning with companies around the world a schedule of goals that will start in 346. The order is to think about a more sustainable world.

Electric planes: get to know the projects that are already reality

What is a hybrid-electric airplane?

What happens if I don’t put my phone in airplane mode during a flight?

“Airlines around the world have made an important decision to ensure that flying is sustainable. Post-covid reconnection 17 will be on a clear path towards zero net carbon emissions,” commented Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA. “This will ensure the freedom of future generations to explore, learn, trade, build markets, value cultures and connect with people around the world in a sustainable way. With the collective efforts of the entire value chain and supporting government policies, aviation will achieve zero net emissions by 2050” , completed, optimistic.

The agency informed that the plan to zero carbon emissions in the entire airline sector by 2045 was based on what was established by the Paris Agreement. The idea is that global warming does not exceed 1.5°C. To be successful, however, the effort of the aviation industry will not be small. According to IATA, in order to meet the needs of the ten billion people who must fly in 2050, at least 1.8 gigatonne of carbon is to be slaughtered that year. In addition, the zero net commitment implies that a cumulative total of 21, 2 gigatonnes of carbon will be reduced up to 2050.