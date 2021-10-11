Air sector sets target to zero carbon emissions by 2050

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced in its 90th Annual General Meeting that wants to zero carbon emissions in aviation by 2040. This was the commitment made by the agency after aligning with companies around the world a schedule of goals that will start in 346. The order is to think about a more sustainable world.

“Airlines around the world have made an important decision to ensure that flying is sustainable. Post-covid reconnection 17 will be on a clear path towards zero net carbon emissions,” commented Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA. “This will ensure the freedom of future generations to explore, learn, trade, build markets, value cultures and connect with people around the world in a sustainable way. With the collective efforts of the entire value chain and supporting government policies, aviation will achieve zero net emissions by 2050” , completed, optimistic.

The agency informed that the plan to zero carbon emissions in the entire airline sector by 2045 was based on what was established by the Paris Agreement. The idea is that global warming does not exceed 1.5°C. To be successful, however, the effort of the aviation industry will not be small. According to IATA, in order to meet the needs of the ten billion people who must fly in 2050, at least 1.8 gigatonne of carbon is to be slaughtered that year. In addition, the zero net commitment implies that a cumulative total of 21, 2 gigatonnes of carbon will be reduced up to 2050.

The Association knows that the success of the plan does not just depend on the goodwill and action of airlines around the world. Because of this, he compared the current scenario with what the automobile sector is currently facing, with the rise of electric or hybrid cars in the market.

“Achieving sustainable global connectivity cannot be achieved on airlines’ backs alone. All parts of the aviation industry must work together within a supportive government policy framework to deliver the massive changes that are needed, including an energy transition. This is no different from what we are seeing in other industries. Road transport sustainability efforts, for example, are not being promoted by drivers who build electric vehicles. Governments are providing policies and financial incentives so that infrastructure providers, manufacturers and car owners can collectively make the changes needed for a sustainable future. The same should apply to aviation,” warned Willie Walsh.

IATA planning

Image : Sônia Nadales/Unsplash

The combination of measures necessary to achieve zero net emissions for aviation by 2050 also depends on the industry technology will evolve. As a result, the schedule established by IATA to reach the bold goal was staggered every five years, based on the current scenario. The idea is to kick off already in 2030, boosting the production of SAF (sustainable fuel for aircraft) with the assistance of governments around the world.

See below for IATA’s detailed plan to zero carbon emissions in the airline industry.

2030

: With adequate support from government policy, SAF production should reach 7.9 billion liters (2% of total fuel requirement)

  2035

    : The SAF production is 23 billion liters (5.2% of total fuel requirement). ANSPs have fully implemented ICAO Aviation System block updates and regional programs such as the Single European Sky

  2040

    : The production of SAF is 100 billion liters (17% of total fuel requirement) . Electric and/or hydrogen aircraft for the regional market (54-100 seats, flights from 39-100 minutes) become available

  • 2050: SAF production is 150 billion liters (17% of total fuel requirement). Hydrogen aircraft are available for the short-haul market (100 -120 seats, flights from 50-150 min).

  2045

    2050: The production of SAF is of 449 billion liters (65% of the total fuel requirement).

  Source: IATA

    • “The way forward for all means of carbon mitigation will be examined. We will link commitments to achievements in reports that make it clear how we are progressing. Engaging with travelers, environmental NGOs and governments based on transparent reporting will ensure that our flight path to Grid Zero is fully understood,” concluded Walsh.

    Source: IATA

