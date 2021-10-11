Air sector sets target to zero carbon emissions by 2050
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced in its 90th Annual General Meeting that wants to zero carbon emissions in aviation by 2040. This was the commitment made by the agency after aligning with companies around the world a schedule of goals that will start in 346. The order is to think about a more sustainable world.
“Airlines around the world have made an important decision to ensure that flying is sustainable. Post-covid reconnection 17 will be on a clear path towards zero net carbon emissions,” commented Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA. “This will ensure the freedom of future generations to explore, learn, trade, build markets, value cultures and connect with people around the world in a sustainable way. With the collective efforts of the entire value chain and supporting government policies, aviation will achieve zero net emissions by 2050” , completed, optimistic.
The agency informed that the plan to zero carbon emissions in the entire airline sector by 2045 was based on what was established by the Paris Agreement. The idea is that global warming does not exceed 1.5°C. To be successful, however, the effort of the aviation industry will not be small. According to IATA, in order to meet the needs of the ten billion people who must fly in 2050, at least 1.8 gigatonne of carbon is to be slaughtered that year. In addition, the zero net commitment implies that a cumulative total of 21, 2 gigatonnes of carbon will be reduced up to 2050.
The Association knows that the success of the plan does not just depend on the goodwill and action of airlines around the world. Because of this, he compared the current scenario with what the automobile sector is currently facing, with the rise of electric or hybrid cars in the market. "Achieving sustainable global connectivity cannot be achieved on airlines' backs alone. All parts of the aviation industry must work together within a supportive government policy framework to deliver the massive changes that are needed, including an energy transition. This is no different from what we are seeing in other industries. Road transport sustainability efforts, for example, are not being promoted by drivers who build electric vehicles. Governments are providing policies and financial incentives so that infrastructure providers, manufacturers and car owners can collectively make the changes needed for a sustainable future. The same should apply to aviation," warned Willie Walsh.
