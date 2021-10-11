How to quickly minimize all other windows in Windows 11

This Tuesday (5) Windows 10 arrived with several new features in its operating system. Among them, the new version of Windows now has a tab called “Multitasking”. In this category, you can configure some functions and quick shortcuts to manage your open windows.

    • So, today I came to give a tip for those who are starting to use Windows . Did you know that you can quickly minimize your other windows with a single gesture? In the new system, we have several functions that separate and organize windows. But, if you want to minimize everything at once and just focus on one, you can set up a gesture for that. Just take a look!

    Step 1: click on the “Start Menu” icon to see more options, then go to “Settings”;

    Tap the “Start Menu” icon to access “Settings” – (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

    Step 2

    : after that, click on the “Multitasking” category;

    Access the “Multitasking” category – (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

    Step 3: then just activate the “Bar window” function shaky title”;

    Then, activate the option “Shake Title Bar Window” – (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas )

    Step 4: with this function active, you can minimize all other open windows just by quickly shaking a selected window. To do this, just click, hold and then shake it.

    Quickly shake a window to minimize the others – (Capture: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

    Pretty cool, right? This can be great for cleaning your screen when you’re using a lot of programs at the same time. Did you like this tip? Share this article with your friends!

