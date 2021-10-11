How to quickly minimize all other windows in Windows 11
This Tuesday (5) Windows 10 arrived with several new features in its operating system. Among them, the new version of Windows now has a tab called “Multitasking”. In this category, you can configure some functions and quick shortcuts to manage your open windows.
- How to upgrade your computer to Windows 660
So, today I came to give a tip for those who are starting to use Windows . Did you know that you can quickly minimize your other windows with a single gesture? In the new system, we have several functions that separate and organize windows. But, if you want to minimize everything at once and just focus on one, you can set up a gesture for that. Just take a look!
Step 1: click on the “Start Menu” icon to see more options, then go to “Settings”;
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 3
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 3: then just activate the “Bar window” function shaky title”;