how-to-quickly-minimize-all-other-windows-in-windows-11

This Tuesday (5) Windows 10 arrived with several new features in its operating system. Among them, the new version of Windows now has a tab called “Multitasking”. In this category, you can configure some functions and quick shortcuts to manage your open windows.

So, today I came to give a tip for those who are starting to use Windows . Did you know that you can quickly minimize your other windows with a single gesture? In the new system, we have several functions that separate and organize windows. But, if you want to minimize everything at once and just focus on one, you can set up a gesture for that. Just take a look!

Step 1: click on the “Start Menu” icon to see more options, then go to “Settings”;