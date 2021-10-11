new-world:-players-would-be-banning-opponents-to-win-wars

New World, the recently released MMORPG from Amazon and reviewed by Canaltech, came to computers in 18 September, but already has reports of player misconduct. This time, some users are saying that rival factions make false reports to ban people before the wars.

In the game, these fights are arranged in advance. To “guarantee victory”, faction members make a series of simultaneous denunciations to the best players of the rival group for them to be automatically banned by 10 hours, generating a certain advantage in war. Unfortunately, this is not a rare practice in games of the genre and it’s also not fair.

For example: a war is scheduled for at 18 on Saturday and on the morning of the same day, a sequence of false reports against a person begins. This way, the player will not be able to access New World until the next day, when the conflict is over.

On the game’s forum on Reddit, one player commented that in his group of more than 28 people, 50 have their accounts suspended because of this type of attack. In the publication, he reinforced that “this is crazy and needs to be fixed as soon as possible”.

What Amazon says

The company has not yet made a public statement, but according to the PC Gamer website, moderators published the case on Discord servers and support pages, and they were replicated on Reddit by other users. Some say that there is a reporting limit to ban the player directly, while others ensure that the process goes through human analysts.

New World is only available for computers via Steam.