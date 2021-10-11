Facebook starts releasing Clubhouse-style audio rooms for everyone
About seven months after the announcement, Facebook began broadly releasing Live Audio Rooms, its voice chat-oriented solution. Clubhouse-style rooms have been made available to more content creators and digital influencers with verified profiles, as well as selected social media groups around the world.
The system is very similar to what already exists in Espaços do Twitter and Slack: the user creates a room and can chat with everyone who enters there. It is possible to have a one-on-one conversation with others or invite listeners to participate as speakers — it is not yet clear if there will be moderation capabilities, but it is very likely that they will.
Today, we’re now excited to be rolling out Live Audio Rooms to public figures and creators globally as well as groups around the world.
Here’s an overview of what’s new 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/hQDLDUojdd
— Alexandru Voica (alexvoica .eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) October 11, 2021
You can check what are the ongoing conversations directly in the Feed Facebook News or subscribe to receive alerts when the host starts the room. There will be a feature to enable real-time subtitles, raise your hand to request speech and send emojis to express reactions. One of the coolest parts is that the host of the conversation will be able to schedule everything in advance and invite all participants days before the event.
Groups and fundraising
Private rooms can raise money for charities or by receiving Stars, the Facebook’s virtual currency that works like a tip. Donors who show their support for the host will have their profile highlighted in the first row of the room, something that can serve as an incentive for other members to also contribute.
The audio rooms finally make it to Facebook (Image: Alexandru Voica/Twitter) 515810
For groups, the network seems to have developed a kind of carousel with the rooms organized according to the date of the conversation. As in the feed, the user can mark if he is interested in the subject to be notified.
For now, the novelty is in phase of gradual release only for iOS app users, although the tests on Android and the desktop web version are well advanced. The expectation is that certain profiles, pages and groups should be prioritized at the beginning, but everyone should be able to use the rooms in a few weeks.
Facebook is the last of the big platforms to have the Audio rooms added to the ecosystem: Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Telegram and Discord have already made their inroads in this world. It remains to be seen if the novelty arrives in time to still be relevant in the market or if the fashion was passing.
Source: Alexandru Voica
