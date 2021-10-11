Home/World/ Genshin Impact | New playable characters are revealed Genshin Impact | New playable characters are revealed

Genshin Impact has revealed the new duo of playable characters from miHoYo’s gacha. To no surprise of fans, Gorou, General of the Watatsumi Troop, will be one of the additions, as well as Arataki Itto, who finally had his look revealed by the developer. Genshin Impact | Check out what’s new in version 2.2

Genshin Impact Studio Reveals New Fantasy RPG Genshin Impact and the successful format of the gacha “Kindness and loyalty is the demonstration of virtue. My friend, Gorou, is a general with virtue!” – Kaedehara Kazuha ◆ #Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior ◆ Watatsumi Troop General ◆ Geo ◆ Canis Bellatoris#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/H1eEoQ9Ym5

— Genshin Impact BR (@BRGenshinImpact) October , 2021

Gorou actively appeared in the history of the continent of Inazuma, being the faithful General of Sangonomyia Kokomi during the rebellion against the Sight Hunting Decree proclaimed by the Shogun Raiden. The archer will be the first character to possess this weapon style with a Geo view within the game’s story.

