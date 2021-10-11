Genshin Impact | New playable characters are revealed

Genshin Impact has revealed the new duo of playable characters from miHoYo’s gacha. To no surprise of fans, Gorou, General of the Watatsumi Troop, will be one of the additions, as well as Arataki Itto, who finally had his look revealed by the developer.

    “Kindness and loyalty is the demonstration of virtue. My friend, Gorou, is a general with virtue!” – Kaedehara Kazuha

    ◆ #Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior


    ◆ Watatsumi Troop General

◆ Geo

◆ Canis Bellatoris#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/H1eEoQ9Ym5

— Genshin Impact BR (@BRGenshinImpact) October , 2021

Gorou actively appeared in the history of the continent of Inazuma, being the faithful General of Sangonomyia Kokomi during the rebellion against the Sight Hunting Decree proclaimed by the Shogun Raiden. The archer will be the first character to possess this weapon style with a Geo view within the game’s story.

Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka Heroism

First generation boss of the “Arataki Gang”

Do you know the Arataki Gang?

Don’t you? It doesn’t matter. Starting today, you’ll meet the Arataki Gang, who are active in Hanamizaka, and the most prominent figure in it – Arataki Itto! pic.twitter.com/LZvwPn7squ

— Genshin Impact BR (@BRGenshinImpact) October 2021, 11

Arataki Itto is a character who has been mentioned a few times by NPCs (non-playable characters) and game bulletins. In the story, the leader of the Arataki Gang considers himself a rival of Kujou Sara, after the character defeats him and captures his Vision (item that grants elemental powers to the characters in the game). While Gorou has already appeared using his Bow, Arataki appears to be a warrior who will use a club that looks like Geo (character element).

  • The characters do not have a defined release date yet, but it seems that they will arrive after the 2.2 update. Genshin Impact is available free of charge for mobile phones and tablets (Android and iOS), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version programmed for Nintendo Switch is in development, but has no date. debut.

