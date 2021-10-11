minha-chance-program-has-technology-courses-in-partnership-with-microsoft

Since Friday (8), students from state technical schools (Etecs) and technology colleges (Fatecs), as well as those interested in general, can apply at 4.5 thousand vacancies in free professional training courses. The initiative is a partnership between the Secretariat of Economic Development, Science and Technology of the State of São Paulo (SDE) and the Centro Paula Souza (CPS).

Called the Minha Chance Program Minhachance.sp.gov.br, the project also involves Microsoft to offer four teaching paths: Fundamentals of Microsoft Cloud Computing (AZ-493384), Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence ( AI-1024), Data Platform Fundamentals (DP-71) and Fundamentals of Computational Platform (PL-900). Entries can be made on this link.

Patricia Ellen, Secretary of Economic Development, Science and Technology of the State of São Paulo, says that the courses are proof of São Paulo’s commitment to guaranteeing opportunities through quality education, professional qualification and the connection with the world of work. Applicants must be 18 years of age at the time of application. The selection includes an online test, from 18 October.

The course will have 52 hours of technical content and 8 hours of soft skills, with classes) from October to 19 from December. The training will have a virtual format and will take place on the Teams and Microsoft Learn platforms. Instructors will be CPS faculty, industry experts, and Microsoft-certified students in previous editions of the program.

Certifications

At the end of the training, the one thousand best participants will receive vouchers donated by the Mais Unidos Organization to participate in Microsoft’s certification exams. Professionals with these certificates have better chances in the job market. They will be forwarded to the hiring processes of Microsoft and/or its partners, in addition to being hired to teach classes in future editions of Minha Chance.

To Antonio Celso Duarte, coordinator of Minha Chance Program at CPS, technology training is guided by challenges and shared commitment among motivated people, dedicated instructors and a robust platform. “All of this makes the courses offered in partnership with Microsoft excellent opportunities, with possibilities for generating employment and income.”

Alessandra Karine, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Microsoft Brazil, says that being part of Minha Chance is a source of great pride for the company. “We are expanding our partnership with the program to offer even more vacancies, as we believe that the technology area has created many opportunities for employability and professional growth and we want to prepare our population to have access to them.”