tape on rishabh pant gloves: rishabh pant ke dastano par tape kya hai poora vivad:

Leeds

The second day of the Headingley Test was a tiring day for the Indian bowlers. England got a lot of runs. After India were bundled out for 78 on the first day, England were 423 for 8 at the end of the second day’s play. Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was caught in a controversy of a different kind. On the last ball of the second session, he took the catch of David Malan.

Before the first ball of the third session was bowled, the umpires asked Pant to remove the tape on his gloves. This tape connected the fourth and fifth finger. According to the Laws of Cricket 27.2.1, tape can only be applied between the index finger and the thumb.

According to the law, ‘According to Rule 27.1, nothing can be tied to the gloves of the wicket except the forefinger (the finger with the thumb) and the thumb joining.’

Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd were doing commentary on Sky Sports at the time. He further clarified the position on the matter. He said that the match officials have told him why Pant was asked to remove the tape.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has also given his opinion on this whole episode. He said, ‘There are many rules in the game about tying but we are hearing from the third umpire, Richard Inlingworth, that Pant was not allowed to do it. He can’t tie his gloves like that. So Pant was asked to remove the tape.

Lloyd even said that the umpires should call Malan back to bat. He said that since it was an illegal out. The wicketkeeper had illegally taped his gloves while taking a catch and no ball was bowled between Malan’s dismissal and when Pant was asked to remove the tape before the start of the third session.

It was clear on seeing that Rishabh Pant’s gloves were taped before tea time and not after that.