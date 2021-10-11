faraday-future-is-accused-of-engaging-in-fraudulent-practices

Faraday Future is an American company known for its intelligent electric vehicles, including the FF40. In recent years, the company has gone through a series of financial difficulties involving dismissal of employees and accumulation of debt. However, in July, the company managed to make its IPO on Nasdaq after going through some restructuring. Faraday Future claims that FF600 is better than Maybach, Rolls Royce and Lamborghini

Rival from Tesla, Faraday Future wants to change business to attract more investors

Rival from Tesla, Faraday Future wants to change business to attract more investors

Faraday Future receives US$ investment 40 millions of Chinese game company But last Friday (07), the company led by Jia Yueting was involved in yet another mess: she was accused by J Capital Research, a US research firm on publicly traded companies, to cheat their numbers. "We don't believe that Faraday Future (FFIE) will sell a car. So far, it's just a bucket to collect money from American investors and dump it into the black hole of debt created by its founder, China's best-known bond fraudster, Jia Yueting," the research firm declared. The report issued by J Capital cited a number of "fraudulent" practices by Faraday Future, such as false orders, patents and financial reporting. In addition, it was reported that some factories were idle and that five factories built in China and the United States were abandoned. FF600 (Photo: Disclosure/Faraday Future)

” Faraday Future harmed almost everyone who worked or invested in the company, except insiders like Jia. The company acquired debts to suppliers even when it wasn’t necessary, plus some of the lawsuits related to unpaid fees are a few hundred thousand dollars.The company has repeatedly reneged on promises to build factories in the US and China,” said J Capital in its report.

According to documents released by FF, the company will need another $1.4 billion by 340416 to achieve its own financial targets, which could lead to further dilution of investors’ equity interests after massive fundraising and debt-to-equity conversion.

However, the release of this report did not have a significant negative impact on Faraday Future’s share price on the same day. At the close of the Stock Exchange last October 7, the automaker that has always positioned itself as a rival to Tesla was trading its shares at US$8,91, representing 9.8% increase in the day, but fell 1,07% after the close of trading. In response to the report, Jia said the published report was nothing more than a “reprint of old news”.

Source: Jiemien, cnevpost