mastodon-tooth-is-found-per-child-on-us-reservation

Julian Gagnon, a child of just six years old, made an incredible discovery in the state of Michigan, in the United States. While hiking with the family at the Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve in the city of Rochester Hills, the child encountered a rocky material resembling a giant tooth.

“I just felt something in my foot and caught it,” said the little boy Julian to the local press, joking that he thought he was going to make a million dollars for the discovery. When they got home, the family did a Google search and found that it didn’t belong to a dinosaur, as they imagined, but to a mastodon. Scientists at the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology analyzed the tooth and confirmed the origin.

The material found by the child is the crown of a molar tooth, which is the size of a fist. adult human, with very high protuberances at the top, characteristics that differentiate mastodons from mammoths, another extinct relative.

Mastodons are ancient ancestors of modern elephants and appeared on Earth about 10 millions to 30 millions of years. Before their extinction a thousand years ago, these three-meter-tall, six-ton ​​creatures lived mainly in North America and Central.

The tooth will be donated to the museum, and Julian says the discovery could be a sign for him to pursue a career as a paleontologist.

Source: LiveScience