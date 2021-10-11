How much will Duna adapt from the books?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
1
how-much-will-duna-adapt-from-the-books?

The new Dune hits theaters the next day 19 October with an expectation as great as the delay for its release. The film went through several postponements because of the covid pandemic-19, but the promise is that the wait will be rewarded with science-fiction like we haven’t seen in a while. And, precisely because it is a very ambitious project inspired by a very important work of literature, the question arises: do I need to know the books to understand and enjoy the film?

  • Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie
  • Duna must win prequel series on HBO Max, says director
  • Dune Sequence may depend on success on HBO Max

    • Frank Herbert’s books are considered classics of the genre, having inspired practically everything we consume about space fantasy to date — including Star Wars

      , which has always drank a lot of thematic and of the aesthetics of the universe of Duna. In all, there are six books focused on the central plot and signed by Herbert, plus a few dozen other stories and works that expand this universe.

        Film mixes epic climate with great palace conspiracies (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

    • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 21 free days!

      • So, with so much content being produced since 1965, when the first volume was published, it’s as easy to get lost within the franchise as it is in the space deserts faced by the characters. So, to help you get to the cinema ready to embark on this futuristic fantasy, Canaltech brings you the path of stones so that you can begin to understand what it is Dune.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

      What is Dune?

      The first book in Herbert’s series is precisely about placing the reader within this very peculiar world. And despite all the fantastical and futuristic elements, the core is quite mundane: they are political conspiracies and power struggles revolving around the control of a galactic empire over the spice trade. It’s more or less like that class of your History on Modern Age and Great Navigations taken to space.

      That spice is Mélange, which works almost like a drug that expands the cognitive abilities of people, also extending the lifespan and even giving some special powers. Therefore, it becomes the most coveted asset in the entire galaxy and becomes the center of the entire economy of the Empire. And this very valuable delicacy is only found on the desert planet of Arrakis — the so-called Dune in the title.

      Paul Atreides is a survivor of massacre that will become the messiah of the desert planet (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

      It is from this that the plot begins to portray the tension between the aristocratic families and the empire itself. In the best Game of Thrones style, we have Emperor Shaddam IV feeling threatened by the popularity of the leader of House Atreides and using the extraction of Mélange as a way to overthrow this rival, inciting a kind of civil war.

      Here enters a huge conspiracy salad, with House Atreides becoming responsible for controlling the Dune, which causes another clan, House Harkonnen , rebel and cause a massacre in the group of protagonists — that is, well Game of Thrones even.

      It’s after this attack that we pass to follow the journey of Paul Atreides, who will be lived in the new film by actor Timothée Chalamet. He is one of the few survivors of this onslaught and possesses a kind of premonition power — an ability he gains thanks to the use of the spice. With this, he is seen as a messiah by the people of Arrakis and allies with them in search of revenge. Thus, your story once again enters a collision course with the empire.

      Preparations for the movie

      Of course there is much more to the story of Dune, but that’s the basics you need to know to understand the movie without getting spoiled. The events described above are only in the first book and there are five more that take the plot in new directions and expand the universe in many other ways. Thus, in addition to Duna

        , the series is also composed of:

        • The Dune Messiah
        • The Dune’s Sons

          • The God Emperor of the Dune

        • The Heretics of the Dune
        • The Dune Heirs

          It is important to note, however, that the feature film that hits theaters in the coming weeks it will be quite contained in relation to the original work, limiting itself to only a part of the first volume of the saga.

          Film will cover only half of the first book and fans will have to root for the success of the film to accompany the end of the story (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

          According to director Denis Villeneuve, the film will adapt only half of the first book. The idea has always been to create a franchise and work very carefully with all the political and world-building aspects that have made Duna

            a literary classic. So, to maintain fidelity and not rush into important points, it was decided to divide the plot into two parts.

            This means that we will not see the conclusion of the story of the first book. so soon — and that’s why there’s a lot of concern about the success of this new version of Dune, since a financial failure could simply bury the series once and for all.

            Source: CBR

            Did you like this article?

            Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of It is easier to develop thrombosis post-COVID than post-vaccine, study says

It is easier to develop thrombosis post-COVID than post-vaccine, study says

August 29, 2021
Photo of Largest US movie theater chain now accepts cryptocurrencies

Largest US movie theater chain now accepts cryptocurrencies

October 7, 2021
Photo of They parented 620 children

They parented 620 children

September 6, 2021
Photo of Anker launches Android TV dongle to compete with Chromecast and Fire TV Stick

Anker launches Android TV dongle to compete with Chromecast and Fire TV Stick

September 15, 2021
Back to top button