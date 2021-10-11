how-much-will-duna-adapt-from-the-books?

Frank Herbert’s books are considered classics of the genre, having inspired practically everything we consume about space fantasy to date — including Star Wars

So, with so much content being produced since 1965, when the first volume was published, it’s as easy to get lost within the franchise as it is in the space deserts faced by the characters. So, to help you get to the cinema ready to embark on this futuristic fantasy, Canaltech brings you the path of stones so that you can begin to understand what it is Dune. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! What is Dune? The first book in Herbert’s series is precisely about placing the reader within this very peculiar world. And despite all the fantastical and futuristic elements, the core is quite mundane: they are political conspiracies and power struggles revolving around the control of a galactic empire over the spice trade. It’s more or less like that class of your History on Modern Age and Great Navigations taken to space. That spice is Mélange, which works almost like a drug that expands the cognitive abilities of people, also extending the lifespan and even giving some special powers. Therefore, it becomes the most coveted asset in the entire galaxy and becomes the center of the entire economy of the Empire. And this very valuable delicacy is only found on the desert planet of Arrakis — the so-called Dune in the title.

It is from this that the plot begins to portray the tension between the aristocratic families and the empire itself. In the best Game of Thrones style, we have Emperor Shaddam IV feeling threatened by the popularity of the leader of House Atreides and using the extraction of Mélange as a way to overthrow this rival, inciting a kind of civil war.

Here enters a huge conspiracy salad, with House Atreides becoming responsible for controlling the Dune, which causes another clan, House Harkonnen , rebel and cause a massacre in the group of protagonists — that is, well Game of Thrones even.

It’s after this attack that we pass to follow the journey of Paul Atreides, who will be lived in the new film by actor Timothée Chalamet. He is one of the few survivors of this onslaught and possesses a kind of premonition power — an ability he gains thanks to the use of the spice. With this, he is seen as a messiah by the people of Arrakis and allies with them in search of revenge. Thus, your story once again enters a collision course with the empire.

Preparations for the movie

Of course there is much more to the story of Dune, but that’s the basics you need to know to understand the movie without getting spoiled. The events described above are only in the first book and there are five more that take the plot in new directions and expand the universe in many other ways. Thus, in addition to Duna