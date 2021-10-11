How much will Duna adapt from the books?
The new Dune hits theaters the next day 19 October with an expectation as great as the delay for its release. The film went through several postponements because of the covid pandemic-19, but the promise is that the wait will be rewarded with science-fiction like we haven’t seen in a while. And, precisely because it is a very ambitious project inspired by a very important work of literature, the question arises: do I need to know the books to understand and enjoy the film?
Paul Atreides is a survivor of massacre that will become the messiah of the desert planet (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)
- The Dune Messiah
- The Dune’s Sons
It is from this that the plot begins to portray the tension between the aristocratic families and the empire itself. In the best Game of Thrones style, we have Emperor Shaddam IV feeling threatened by the popularity of the leader of House Atreides and using the extraction of Mélange as a way to overthrow this rival, inciting a kind of civil war.
Here enters a huge conspiracy salad, with House Atreides becoming responsible for controlling the Dune, which causes another clan, House Harkonnen , rebel and cause a massacre in the group of protagonists — that is, well Game of Thrones even.
It’s after this attack that we pass to follow the journey of Paul Atreides, who will be lived in the new film by actor Timothée Chalamet. He is one of the few survivors of this onslaught and possesses a kind of premonition power — an ability he gains thanks to the use of the spice. With this, he is seen as a messiah by the people of Arrakis and allies with them in search of revenge. Thus, your story once again enters a collision course with the empire.
Preparations for the movie
Of course there is much more to the story of Dune, but that’s the basics you need to know to understand the movie without getting spoiled. The events described above are only in the first book and there are five more that take the plot in new directions and expand the universe in many other ways. Thus, in addition to Duna
- , the series is also composed of:
The God Emperor of the Dune