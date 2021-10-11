posted-your-favorite-photo?-new-sticker-allows-creation-of-chains-on-instagram

Overnight, a phenomenon took over Instagram stories: the new sticker “Add Yours” (“Add Yours”, in Portuguese) began to be shared in droves on the social network. The figurine, which works in the way of the well-known “chains”, encourages people to participate with their own photos in the stories while gathering everyone’s participation in one place.

How to use Instagram’s secret font in Stories texts The possibilities are endless, and some have already gone viral out there. Among the most shared streams so far are “Post your favorite photo” or “Post a photo of your pet”, created by Brazilian users who have already had access to the resource and with thousands of participations.