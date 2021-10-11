Posted your favorite photo? New sticker allows creation of chains on Instagram
Overnight, a phenomenon took over Instagram stories: the new sticker “Add Yours” (“Add Yours”, in Portuguese) began to be shared in droves on the social network. The figurine, which works in the way of the well-known “chains”, encourages people to participate with their own photos in the stories while gathering everyone’s participation in one place.
The possibilities are endless, and some have already gone viral out there. Among the most shared streams so far are “Post your favorite photo” or “Post a photo of your pet”, created by Brazilian users who have already had access to the resource and with thousands of participations.
Just like any other sticker, "Add Yours" can be attached to a story and published for everyone. Viewers can participate in the chain by contributing their own photo from the "Reply" button (whether taken on the spot or taken from the gallery) or view what other profiles have shared on the sticker. The creators of a chain are notified whenever a follower or stranger contributes to it. Also, posts from closed profiles can only be accessed by people who are already followers, so there is no chance to share and have the photo seen by everyone in this case.
It is not complete in Brazil
Apparently, the function appeared first in tests located in Indonesia, but the sharing potential of the sticker quickly made it reach other regions. However, the limited availability means that no Brazilian user can create a chain from scratch — unless he does something to change location.
Even if you find the card through the network’s stories , it may not be possible to answer yet. In this case, it’s worth looking for app updates on the Play Store or the App Store.
