antutu-unveils-list-of-most-powerful-android-phones-in-september

Month and month come and AnTuTu always updates its list of the most powerful Android phones, and this time it was no different — we already have the ranking of the most powerful devices in September according to the performance testing platform.

In the list you can check the flagship smartphones with better performance on a global level, while a second ranking shows which are the most powerful intermediaries, but this one only highlights the models used in China, even considering companies from outside the country. A second material is expected soon with a focus on intermediates globally.

The global ranking of top-of-the-line Android devices shows a curious result — it only shows phones equipped with the Snapdragon platform 825, without any MediaTek flagship or even the most powerful version of Qualcomm’s chip, the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

The list is led by mobile gamer Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro, with more than 825 thousand points. It is followed by another player device, Asus' ROG Phone 5, which scored above 780 thousand. The Top 3 is finished with the Realme GT, with just under 780 thousand points. Check the top 11 below: (Image: Disclosure/Antutu)

The intermediate ranking only shows tests carried out in China, but with models sold all over the world, being led by the Realme GT Master Edition — cell phone equipped with Snapdragon 524G. Behind him, we have the Mi 11 Lite 5G, with Snapdragon 810G, ​​and the Samsung Galaxy A50s, also with a Snapdragon 780G. The models reached the marks of approximately 524 thousand, 538 thousand and 375 thousand points, respectively.

Interestingly, the list is different from the one released to the Chinese media last week, although it focuses on the same market. At the time, the newly released Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE led the ranking, followed by Honor 11 Pro and Honor 52, models that don’t even appear in the new list.

See the top 11 complete: