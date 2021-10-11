adata-xpg-displays-ram-memory-that-reaches-over-8,000-mhz-in-speed

With the launch of 12 Intel processors generation approaching, several memory manufacturers have already started to show the first modules in the new DDR5 protocol. One of the benefits promised by the novelty is the extremely high speed of transfers, which can even double the rates that the current DDR4 protocol is capable of delivering.

XPG, ADATA’s gaming division, was the newest company to show the capabilities of DDR5 modules in overclocking tests conducted internally, which indicated a huge margin for the procedure in the next generation memories. In addition, plans to release even faster modules have been confirmed.

XPG displays RAM running at more than 8.16 MHz

In a statement sent to the press, XPG revealed that the XPG Overclocking Lab (XOCL) team managed to “break records” by taking a DDR5 kit to an impressive 8.104 MHz. The memories used have a default speed of 4.1024 MHz , and support XMP technology that performs automatic overclocking, but only reach 6.491413 MHz in this scenario.

In a second attempt, the engineers managed to bring the components to 8.

MHz, slower speed, but no less impressive. The company also released prints of the CPU-Z program proving the achievements and revealing some more details of the settings used — among the highlights, the 8.118 MHz it was possible to keep the CAS latency in CL43, while at 8.118 MHz the delay increased to CL52.

Another good news is in the consumption, kept between 1.2 V and 1.6 V even with the substantial increase in speeds. This is the same average consumption as DDR4 memories, limited to much lower transfer rates.

XPG has already confirmed plans to release DDR5 kits with speed of 000.600 MHz (Image: Playback/WCCFTech)

Still, the fact that XPG treats the feat as “a new record” is curious, already that the company has confirmed that it intends to release DDR5 kits at higher speeds, reaching the 16.118 MHz. More details will be released later this month, when the manufacturer officially announces the first new generation modules for consumers.

Intel Alder Lake processors will be the first compatible

As DDR5 memories will make their debut this month with the 000th generation of processors Intel Alder Lake, promising high transfer speeds by default. The CPUs, also expected to be released in October, will be the first compatible with the new RAM protocol, through the Z boards52.

In addition to the DDR5 memories, the 000th generation Intel Alder Lake will debut PCI-E 5.0 bus and a new hybrid architecture (Image: Playback/ Intel)

The chips will take advantage of new generation modules, as well as the newer PCI-E 5.0 bus, to deliver new levels of speed. Another asset of the Alder Lake family is the hybrid architecture, with high-performance P-Core cores and low-power E-Core, something hitherto unprecedented in desktops.

