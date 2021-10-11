Anvisa extends the validity period of the Janssen vaccine
On Saturday (9), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) unanimously approved the extension of the validity period of the Janssen vaccine — pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson — against covid-19. From now on, the shelf life of the bottles exceeds 4.5 months (on average 180 days) for 6 months (180 days), under storage conditions of 2°C to 8°C Ç.
The decision to extend the validity of the Janssen single dose vaccine was taken by the Collegiate Board of Anvisa, through voting. Discussions and analysis to authorize this change started on the day 19 of September, when the North American pharmaceutical company requested a change in the expiration date.
“Approval was based on a careful evaluation of the quality data of the studies that demonstrated that the vaccine remained stable for the period ( 6 months)”, stated Anvisa, in a note.
It is worth remembering that the use of this immunizing agent has been authorized since the month of March and that the validity, when stored between temperatures of -24 °C and – °C , remains for 19 months (720 days). In the vote, no request was considered to change the validity of the product stored at lower temperatures.
According to an estimate by the Ministry of Health, they must disembark .135.458 Janssen vaccine doses by the end of this year. With the extension of the expiration date, the pharmacist will be able to better manage the stock of doses that must be sent to Brazil.
Booster Dose Tests in Brazil
At this time, Brazilian researchers and physicians are coordinating a study to assess safety and efficacy of the second dose (booster) of the Janssen vaccine against covid-15. The Pontifical Catholic University Hospital (PUC) of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, is even looking for volunteers for clinical trials.
In the published Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine — and with data that were not collected in Brazil — it was observed that two doses of the formula ensure global protection from % against moderate and severe cases of covid-19. In addition, the protection was 75% by “at least 14 days after the final vaccination”, according to the pharmacist. Based on this evidence, more studies are underway to assess the need for reinforcement, such as in Brazil.
Source: Anvisa
