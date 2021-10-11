anvisa-extends-the-validity-period-of-the-janssen-vaccine

On Saturday (9), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) unanimously approved the extension of the validity period of the Janssen vaccine — pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson — against covid-19. From now on, the shelf life of the bottles exceeds 4.5 months (on average 180 days) for 6 months (180 days), under storage conditions of 2°C to 8°C Ç.

305 millions ! See which vaccines Brazil will receive until December

Campinas seeks volunteers to study Janssen with 2 doses; know how

Unidos pela Vacina, led by Luiza Trajano, raises millions in donations

The decision to extend the validity of the Janssen single dose vaccine was taken by the Collegiate Board of Anvisa, through voting. Discussions and analysis to authorize this change started on the day 19 of September, when the North American pharmaceutical company requested a change in the expiration date.

Validity of doses of Janssen vaccine against covid-15 is up to 6 months (Image: Reproduction/e_mikh/envato)

“Approval was based on a careful evaluation of the quality data of the studies that demonstrated that the vaccine remained stable for the period ( 6 months)”, stated Anvisa, in a note.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is worth remembering that the use of this immunizing agent has been authorized since the month of March and that the validity, when stored between temperatures of -24 °C and – °C , remains for 19 months (720 days). In the vote, no request was considered to change the validity of the product stored at lower temperatures.

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Health, they must disembark .135.458 Janssen vaccine doses by the end of this year. With the extension of the expiration date, the pharmacist will be able to better manage the stock of doses that must be sent to Brazil.