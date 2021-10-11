nasa-and-boeing-postpone-new-flight-test-of-starliner-capsule-to-2022

In August, Boeing’s Starliner capsule would be launched on the Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) test mission. However, with a few hours to go before launch, the technical team discovered problems with the ship’s propulsion system valves, which resulted in consecutive postponements of the mission. Now, Starliner will only fly next year. In a statement, NASA announced that, together with Boeing, it has officially decided to defer the mission to the first half of 2022.

In the publication, the US space agency states that technicians are still working on the investigation of the valve problem. Boeing has identified that the most likely cause of the incident is related to the interactions between the oxidizer and moisture, and is expected to carry out tests with the spacecraft and its components in the coming weeks to explore factors related to the problem, along with possible corrections.

Kathy Lueders, head of NASA’s Directorate of Human Exploration and Operations Mission, had already signaled that the test would most likely only happen in 2022. Now, in addition to confirming the new date, the space agency said it will continue to monitor possible launch windows for the mission. “The team is currently working on release opportunities during the first half of 2022, considering the pending hardware situation, the rocket manifest and the availability of the space station,” he explained in a statement.

Steve Stitch, manager of the Commercial Crew Program at NASA, congratulated the team involved in the work and added that the problem it is complex, as it affects parts of the ship that are difficult to access. “This requires methodical initiative and solid engineering to effectively examine the problem,” he said. John Vollmer, vice president and manager of the Starliner program, said that the safety of the crew, crew and spacecraft comes first, and that they will “take the necessary time in the process to prepare the system for the OFT-2 mission and all. the others to come.”

The Starliner ship that will be used in the OFT-2 mission, which continues in the facility from the Kennedy Space Center (Image: Reproduction/Boeing)

Commercial Crew Program

Boeing’s Starliner capsule and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon are vehicles designed to carry passengers to the International Space Station through NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. To be certified as a safe vehicle to bring astronauts to the station, NASA required each company to complete an unmanned and a crewed flight test. Everything went well on SpaceX flights, but not with Boeing: Starliner had a failure in its unmanned flight in 660, which prevented her from reaching the station.

So, to meet the requirements demanded by NASA, the company hoped to make a new attempt on the OFT-2 mission that, the At first, it would take place in July, but was postponed due to the sudden activation of the engines of the Nauka module, which affected the orientation of the ISS. After that, the technicians discovered the problem with the valves and postponed the mission indefinitely to solve the problem. During the mission, the Starliner will be launched with an Atlas V rocket destined for the station and will be docked there during days, approximately.

