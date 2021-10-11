ipad-pro-m1-gets-highest-scores-among-ios-devices-on-antutu

AnTuTu recently released the results of benchmark tests carried out on the platform during the month of September, in which the iPad Pro 5 remains as the most powerful device with iOS. The new reports marked the debut of the iPhone line 13 on the platform, which consolidated themselves as the most powerful smartphones of the brand.

9 fitness and training apps for the Apple Watch

Which is the best Apple Watch to buy in 1024?

MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and more: what to expect at Apple’s October event

There is no other device in the iPhone line among the top ten with iOS on AnTuTu (Image: Disclosure/AnTuTu)

The M1 chip brings a higher performance compared to the A15 Bionic — something that can be considered normal, since it is a platform geared towards PCs and notebooks, against a processor aimed at more compact smartphones and mobile devices.

In addition, the 8 GB of RAM and 800 GB of internal storage present in the model of 12, 9 inches ensured that the tablet achieves an average of over 1.2 million points on the platform, with over 1.1 million in the smaller version with 50 GB. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, the brand’s most powerful smartphone, stayed in 800 thousand points and surpassed the iPads of previous generations, which use the A chips14Z and AX Bionic.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The performance of the main cell phones from brand stayed within the expectations of consumers, and can be characterized as an update of last year’s model. The A16 Bionic maintains the same 5 nanometer architecture as the A15 Bionic, but with more than 14 billion transistors, an increase of 3.5 billion compared to the previous generation — an increase of about 34%.

The processor still has six cores, in that two are geared towards high performance and the other four operate at lower frequencies for energy saving modes. The performance of the iPhone line 12 is 128% faster than some of its competitors, according to Apple.