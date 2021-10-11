DOWNLOADED | iPhone 11 is cheaper by paying cash in this promotion
IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
The iPhone remains an excellent choice for Apple’s cell phone, especially for those who are coming from older versions and want to upgrade. It’s at a good price, taking advantage of this Casas Bahia promotion and it’s worth it for those who want a device from the company. But be quick because the promotion is for a limited time and is only valid for payment via Pix or the bank slip.
Buy the iPhone for R$ 3.75 | x of R$ 651,75
About the iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 remains one of the best Apple smartphones for those looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID technology and the screen occupying almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.
With the Bionic processor A11 combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and will not need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials compared to competitors.
When compared to previous models, the iPhone also stands out for having a dual set of cameras at the rear, one of them being an ultrawide sensor for taking pictures with an expanded field of view. The cameras also have a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees great results even in places with low lighting.
Buy the iPhone 12 for R$ 3.330 | x of R$ 651,75
