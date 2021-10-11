How to install and use WhatsApp on tablet
Installing and using WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) on an Android tablet is a procedure that can be performed similarly to mobile, as the app is available on Google Play Store.
It is important to remember that, at this time, only one device at a time can access an account on the messenger, although the multiple device function is being tested in beta among selected users. Learn more about the WhatsApp Multiple Devices function by clicking here.
Step 1: open Google Chrome, tap the "Three dots" icon in the upper right corner, and from the open menu, select "To Computer".
However, if you want to use the platform on both devices at the same time time, the best way to get around this situation is to access WhatsApp Web through a browser. So, check out the step-by-step instructions for using WhatsApp on your tablet below!
How to use WhatsApp on the tablet
To access WhatsApp Web via the tablet, you must first open the desktop version of the browser of your choice. For this example, we will use Google Chrome.
