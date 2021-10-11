How to install and use WhatsApp on tablet

Installing and using WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) on an Android tablet is a procedure that can be performed similarly to mobile, as the app is available on Google Play Store.

It is important to remember that, at this time, only one device at a time can access an account on the messenger, although the multiple device function is being tested in beta among selected users. Learn more about the WhatsApp Multiple Devices function by clicking here.

    However, if you want to use the platform on both devices at the same time time, the best way to get around this situation is to access WhatsApp Web through a browser. So, check out the step-by-step instructions for using WhatsApp on your tablet below!

      • How to use WhatsApp on the tablet

      To access WhatsApp Web via the tablet, you must first open the desktop version of the browser of your choice. For this example, we will use Google Chrome.

      Step 1: open Google Chrome, tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner, and from the open menu, select “To Computer”.

      Open Google Chrome, tap the “Three dots” and select “To computer” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 2: access WhatsApp Web and scan the QR Code through the app on your cell phone.

      After that, access the WhatsApp Web (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 3: to access the camera, open WhatsApp, tap the “Three dots” icon and, in the open menu, select “Connected devices”.

      On the cell phone, open o WhatsApp, tap the “Three dots” and select “Connected devices” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 4

      : on the next tab, tap “Connect devices” and point the camera at the QR Code generated on the tablet.

      Tap “Connect a device” and point the camera at the QR Code (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 5: Now you will be able to use WhatsApp on your tablet and cell phone at the same time.

      Now you can use WhatsApp on tablet and mobile at the same time (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      How to install WhatsApp on the tab let

      If you want to use WhatsApp on your tablet as your main app, you can download it and use it in a similar way to how it is done on your cell phone.

      Step 1: Download WhatsApp on Google Play Store and on the app’s home screen, tap “Agree and continue”.

      Download the WhatsApp app on the tablet and tap “Agree and continue” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 2: enter your cell phone number with the area code and click “Next”.

      Enter your mobile number and click “Next” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 3: enter the code you receive via cell phone on the tablet.

      Enter the verification code at the indicated location to proceed (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 4: if you want, enable synchronization and backup made through Google Drive.

      Whether or not to restore the sync backup saved in Google Drive (Screenshot : Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 5: insert your name, photo and use WhatsApp directly on the tablet, through the app .

      Use the WhatsApp normally on the tablet through the app (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Step 6: keep in mind that, if you used the messenger on your cell phone, you will no longer be able to access it there.

      Keep in mind that you will no longer be able to use WhatsApp on your mobile (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

      Ready! Now you can use WhatsApp on your tablet quickly and conveniently.

