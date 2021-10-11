How to organize your bookmarks bar in Google Chrome

Two things say a lot about a user: the organization of their computer’s home screen and the sites saved in Favorites. Fortunately, Google Chrome (Android l iOS l Desktop) and other popular browsers have features that let you manage bookmarks. If you haven’t put your browser in order yet, this is your cue.

The bookmark bar can be a great facilitator in your life, as it can gather important pages and/or that are part of your routine. In this way, all websites are within reach of the eyes and, above all, just a click away. Unfortunately, many users do not know the best way to use this tool.

decided to create a simple tutorial on how to organize your bookmarks bar in Google Chrome and optimize daily use of the browser. Check it out below!

Step 1:

Access your browser and go to a website you want to save in the bookmark bar. Then click on the “Star” icon located in the upper right corner of the screen. Then select “Add Favorite”;

Go to the site you want to bookmark. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

In the window that will be displayed next, check the “Folder” section. The selected option should be “Favorites Bar”. Once that’s done, tap the “Done” button;

Save it to the bookmark bar. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

With this, the website will appear in the Google Chrome bookmarks bar. Right-click on the page to display more actions. Among the available commands, click on “Edit”;

Then click on it to display browser options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

In this screen, you can add the website to a specific folder. To do so, click on “Favorites Bar” and, further down, on “New folder”;

Create a new folder in the bookmark bar. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

Create a name and, to finish, tap the “Save” command;

Give a name that is simple and easy to identify. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Note that after this process, a folder will be displayed in the bookmark bar. In it, you can add as many sites as you like and, to access them easily, just tap with the left mouse button on it.

To access the sites saved in the folder, click on it. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to organize your bookmarks bar in Google Chrome.

