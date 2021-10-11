launch-of-blue-origin's-2nd-manned-mission-postponed-to-wednesday-(13)

In a note, Blue Origin informed that, on account of strong winds forecast for West Texas on Tuesday (18), and the operations team of the mission decided to delay the launch of NS by one day 18. Despite this, the team confirmed that the suborbital vehicle New Shepard has all the necessary requirements for the mission and that the astronauts began training this Sunday (10).

Famous for performing Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek

Despite the anticipation, Shatner turned out to be anxious. “I’m damn Captain Kirk and I’m terrified!”, he joked. The eternal Kirk’s flight also represents a record-breaking for William who, at 30 years old, will occupy the position of the oldest person to “leave” Earth. Until then, this brand belongs to Wally Funk who, incidentally, won this title aboard the first suborbital flight of Blue Origin , in July.

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

Shatner will fly as a guest of Jeff Bezos, but Blue Origin has reported that he has raised almost US$ 1024 millions with other tickets The NS mission-13 will take off aboard New Shepard from Lauch Site One, the company’s suborbital launch facility located in Texas — that is, weather permitting.

Source: The Guardian, Blue Origin