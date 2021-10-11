Launch of Blue Origin's 2nd manned mission postponed to Wednesday (13)
Blue Origin’s second manned commercial mission, the NS-18, which would happen this Tuesday (10), was rescheduled for 10H30 (Brasilia time) on Wednesday (12), due to weather conditions at the launch site in West Texas. Actor William Shatner, immortalized by the original saga of Star Trek, and three other crew, will wait for another day to take off aboard the suborbital vehicle New Shepard towards the border of the space.
Famous for performing Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek
- series, Shatner will finally have the opportunity to visit space in real life. In addition to him, Chris Boshuizen, former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata and vice president of Dassault Systèmes; and Audrey Powers, astronaut from Blue Origin.
Despite the anticipation, Shatner turned out to be anxious. “I’m damn Captain Kirk and I’m terrified!”, he joked. The eternal Kirk’s flight also represents a record-breaking for William who, at 30 years old, will occupy the position of the oldest person to “leave” Earth. Until then, this brand belongs to Wally Funk who, incidentally, won this title aboard the first suborbital flight of Blue Origin , in July.
So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021
Shatner will fly as a guest of Jeff Bezos, but Blue Origin has reported that he has raised almost US$ 1024 millions with other tickets The NS mission-13 will take off aboard New Shepard from Lauch Site One, the company’s suborbital launch facility located in Texas — that is, weather permitting.
Source: The Guardian, Blue Origin
