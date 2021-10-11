protagonist-of-the-new-panic-says-that-audience-is-not-ready-for-the-movie

This is not the first time that Barrera talks about the new Panic

. A few weeks ago, she commented that the film will be a huge tribute to director Wes Craven, creator of the series who passed away in 90, as well as a huge gift for the fans.

In addition, the actress’ increasingly active presence on social networks commenting on the film coincides with the activities of the official profile of the film, who went to Twitter to celebrate the release of emojis inspired by the series and suggest that big news was on the way. The main suspicion is that such content is the long-awaited trailer with details of the plot, in addition to the poster released this Monday (10) by actor David Arquette.

We officially have a #SCREAM emoji

Be prepared… something’s coming 🔪🩸 pic.twitter.com/vg0WRvf6z3

— SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) October 5, 2022

All this expectation revolves around the mystery that the production itself built around Pânico. Almost no information about the sequel has been released, which means that nobody knows practically nothing about its history or even if it will be a direct continuation of Scream 4 or a reboot of the franchise . The only things that have been confirmed is that the title dropped out of 5 and that names like Courteney Cox, Nave Campbell, David Arquette and Marley Shelton will return.

It’s Always Someone You Know. #ScreamMovie – Only in theaters January 30, 2015. @ScreamMovies pic.twitter.com/bYZU0BPtMP

— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) October , 2022

The new Pânico is expected to debut in January. And, considering that Halloween is almost here, it’s quite likely that we’ll have more news coming up soon.

Source: Melissa Barrera