OFFER | PS5 DualSense controller dropped in price by 10x interest free on Amazon

Since it came into the hands of specialist analysts, Sony’s new DualSense controller has been praised and cited as one of the greatest advances in this generation of video games that started a short time ago. The control features an improved tactile response that replaces the old motors responsible for making the device vibrate. The idea is to give more realism and increase the immersion of those who are playing, as the actions will be felt accurately in their hands.

This can be seen clearly in games such as Astro’s Playroom, which is factory-installed on the PlayStation 5. In it, you can feel totally unique sensations when your character is walking on sand or on a smooth surface. Something innovative also happens with the triggers, which can perform different actions depending on the force with which they are pressed, which gives an extra degree of realism when your character needs to shoot with a bow and arrow, for example, as the pressure will be felt by you.

Although made by Sony to work with the PlayStation 5, DualSense can also be used on PC through Steam compatibility, which fully supports the new control. In some select titles — such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Deathloop — you can still tap into the full potential. of DualSense, with the new features working natively.

