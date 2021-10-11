whatsapp-prepares-another-basic-novelty-to-facilitate-audio-recording

If you frequently record audio on WhatsApp, chances are you’ve already replayed the message after being interrupted by a loud sound or other obstacle. Finally, the messenger works on a very welcome fix for this inconvenience.

The WABetaInfo website found a function in one of the WhatsApp trial versions that basically lets you pause the capture of an audio message to continue at another time. The function takes the form of a “pause” button centered at the bottom of the app, when the user “hangs” the message recording to continue capturing without pressing the screen.

Later To continue, all content is compiled into a single message, so this can be the end of several audio messages sent in sequence to bypass inconvenience during recordings. It’s also not known whether the functionality would support application switching, but if it does, it would be even more versatile for recording throughout a busy day.

Still under construction

Control over audio recording was found in WhatsApp Beta for iOS, but it is not available to users for the time being. The messenger for Android also prepares the feature behind the scenes.

So far, the function is not available even for beta users of the app, so there are no clues as to when it will be available for the public. However, as it already seems to work well, it could happen soon — keep an eye out for CT

to be aware as soon as it becomes available.

