Fortnite: The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes gets awesome skin
The world of The Walking Dead has invaded Fortnite once more . Epic Games added a Rick Grimes skin to the in-game item shop this weekend as part of the Nightmares Halloween event.
- Fortnite | Play School Tournament will bring together students from all over Brazil
- Fortnite may take up to 5 years to return to the App Store; know why
- PS4, PS5: the most downloaded games on the PS Store in September
Rick joins other franchise survivors who are also in the game, such as Daryl and Michonne, added to last year’s Halloween celebration. The former star of the show debuted with a glider, pickaxe and a complete set of costumes from the Walking Dead TV adaptation.
Rick lived by actor Andrew Lincoln inspires new skin in Fortnite (Image: Playback/Epic Games)
Whoever watched the show will recognize the bag of weapons Rick carries in Fortnite. The paraphernalia is the same one the character hides outside Terminus Prison before being captured. The satellite that falls to Earth in an episode of the Season can also be seen in the game.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
16320660
Other The Walking Dead skins were added in the issue of 3892384 of the Halloween event (Image: Playback/Epic Games)
The Halloween celebration at Fortnite brings new and classic costumes, sessions of short films and more content. Epic Games is working in partnership with Universal Pictures to release skins inspired by classic movies such as Frankenstein and The Mummy . Other terrifying figures will be revealed throughout the month of October.
- Subscribe to Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone!
-