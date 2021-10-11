fortnite:-the-walking-dead's-rick-grimes-gets-awesome-skin

The world of The Walking Dead has invaded Fortnite once more . Epic Games added a Rick Grimes skin to the in-game item shop this weekend as part of the Nightmares Halloween event.

Rick joins other franchise survivors who are also in the game, such as Daryl and Michonne, added to last year’s Halloween celebration. The former star of the show debuted with a glider, pickaxe and a complete set of costumes from the Walking Dead TV adaptation.

Rick lived by actor Andrew Lincoln inspires new skin in Fortnite (Image: Playback/Epic Games)

Whoever watched the show will recognize the bag of weapons Rick carries in Fortnite. The paraphernalia is the same one the character hides outside Terminus Prison before being captured. The satellite that falls to Earth in an episode of the Season can also be seen in the game.

