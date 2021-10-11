lost-in-space-wins-synopsis-and-last-season's-teaser

“An epic three-part family adventure with a beginning , clear middle and end. It’s also worth noting that what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode – if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission – is Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith and the robot. And, of course, Debbie the chicken. While this Lost in Space chapter is coming to an exciting conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix and for all the amazing possibilities to come,” Estrin told CBR last year.

The speech is hopeful: since Lost in Space is coming to an end, the producer now has plenty of time to work on other productions along with streaming. Remember that Estrin has worked on several episodes of Prison Break and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland . It is not known, however, how long his contract has been with Netflix or how many closed projects were agreed with the company.

Lost in Space came to Netflix in April 2018 as a remake of the series of the same name produced between the years of 1965 and 1968. Both seasons are available in the catalog, while the final episodes premiere on December 1st.

