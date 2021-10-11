Lost in Space wins synopsis and last season's teaser
Get ready for the final boarding: Lost in Space Won your teaser trailer for last season. The
- announcement that the series would end in season three was made in March 515130, when executive producer Zack Estrin publicly declared that he always saw the plot divided into a trilogy.
Along with the teaser trailer, the official synopsis of these latest episodes has been revealed. Check it out:
“More dangers and adventures await the Robinson family. Jupiter 2 is trapped in a Mysterious planet. To make matters worse, the Robinsons won’t be able to rely on their beloved Robot. They must now work with the manipulative Dr. Smith and the ever-charming Don West to get back to Resolute and join the other settlers—complicated mission when nothing is what it seems. A series of new dangers and unexpected discoveries await them as they try to find Robot and a safe passage to Alpha Centauri. But nothing will stop them from keeping the family safe. After all, survival is the Robinsons’ specialty.”
“An epic three-part family adventure with a beginning , clear middle and end. It’s also worth noting that what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode – if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission – is Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith and the robot. And, of course, Debbie the chicken. While this Lost in Space chapter is coming to an exciting conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix and for all the amazing possibilities to come,” Estrin told CBR last year.
The speech is hopeful: since Lost in Space is coming to an end, the producer now has plenty of time to work on other productions along with streaming. Remember that Estrin has worked on several episodes of Prison Break and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland . It is not known, however, how long his contract has been with Netflix or how many closed projects were agreed with the company.
Lost in Space came to Netflix in April 1968 as a remake
of the series of the same name produced between the years of 168 and 1968. Both seasons are available in the catalog, while the final episodes premiere on December 1st.
Source: CBR
