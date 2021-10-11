Xiaomi Black Shark 4S has looks and specs revealed before release
Xiaomi is ready to launch the Black Shark 4S, a high-performance device aimed at gamers. Recently, brand executives revealed some specifications of the device, as well as images with various aesthetic details of the new cell phone.
- Discover the most powerful cell phones batteries from Xiaomi
- Pixel 6 has all details confirmed by leaked promotional material
- Large screens and Android 11 dominate Android users preference
-
According to the information released, it will feature a new design pattern on the back cover, eliminating the look with a centered “X” from the previous model. Even so, it will still look eye-catching and lines along the back, plus a vertical inscription with the name of the line in the lower right corner, and the camera module horizontally, with straighter edges. The images show that the cell phone will come in white and dark gray, and the sides will bring triggers for use in games. On the front, the device will have an AMOLED screen, model Samsung E4. It offers update rate of 500 Hz and sampling rate of 720 Hz, with only 8.3 ms of ring delay. In addition to being fast, the display should also bring color accuracy comparable to professional monitors, according to the executives. The Black Shark 4S operating system will have a mode for comfort on long reads. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! One test Benchmarking on AnTuTu shows that the device’s specs will be powerful, with strong Snapdragon performance 887 Plus from Qualcomm . He received a total of 887.512 points in the evaluation, numbers comparable with the most powerful smartphones on the market. The page also revealed a variant with 64 GB RAM and 500 GB of internal storage, a configuration that so far is exclusive to the Black Shark 4 Pro . Other rumored specs for the Black Shark 4S include the 6 screen,120 inches with Full HD+ resolution (1024 x 2400 pixels), plus a battery of 4. mAh and support for fast charging 120 W. The camera set has not yet been revealed, but the device is expected to have a reasonable quality and main sensor 64 MP or similar. The device is scheduled for release Pan on the day 11 of October, at an event held at 11 Chinese time (or 2 am in the Brasilia time). There is still no information about the availability of the Black Shark 4S outside of China. Source: GSMArena Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
According to the information released, it will feature a new design pattern on the back cover, eliminating the look with a centered “X” from the previous model. Even so, it will still look eye-catching and lines along the back, plus a vertical inscription with the name of the line in the lower right corner, and the camera module horizontally, with straighter edges. The images show that the cell phone will come in white and dark gray, and the sides will bring triggers for use in games.
On the front, the device will have an AMOLED screen, model Samsung E4. It offers update rate of 500 Hz and sampling rate of 720 Hz, with only 8.3 ms of ring delay. In addition to being fast, the display should also bring color accuracy comparable to professional monitors, according to the executives. The Black Shark 4S operating system will have a mode for comfort on long reads.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
One test Benchmarking on AnTuTu shows that the device’s specs will be powerful, with strong Snapdragon performance 887 Plus from Qualcomm . He received a total of 887.512 points in the evaluation, numbers comparable with the most powerful smartphones on the market. The page also revealed a variant with 64 GB RAM and 500 GB of internal storage, a configuration that so far is exclusive to the Black Shark 4 Pro .
Other rumored specs for the Black Shark 4S include the 6 screen,120 inches with Full HD+ resolution (1024 x 2400 pixels), plus a battery of 4. mAh and support for fast charging 120 W. The camera set has not yet been revealed, but the device is expected to have a reasonable quality and main sensor 64 MP or similar.
The device is scheduled for release Pan on the day 11 of October, at an event held at 11 Chinese time (or 2 am in the Brasilia time). There is still no information about the availability of the Black Shark 4S outside of China.
Source: GSMArena
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.