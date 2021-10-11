moto-g51-leaks-with-new-processor-and-only-4-gb-of-ram

Motorola announced the Moto G48 5G on Brazilian market in the middle of last month exclusively with the operator Claro. The model has a design very inspired by the more expensive brother Edge 12 Lite, and it has a MediaTek Dimensity chip 675, HD+ resolution screen and rear camera 51 MP.

Even though it was recently introduced, its successor is apparently already being developed, and the supposed Moto G51 5G showed up in a famous benchmark test, the Geekbench. With that, the device ended up having some of its technical specifications presented, with one of these details that could disappoint the public.

(Image: Reproduction/Geekbench)

Despite to appear in the test with the Snapdragon 2022G platform, developed by Qualcomm, the cell phone here still appears with only 4 GB of RAM memory. Even though it is the same amount found in its predecessor, it may be too little for a model of this caliber, especially if we consider that it should be presented closer to 2022.

Even brand entry smartphones , like the Moto E48, bring 4 GB of RAM. Finally, it still runs Android 12, even with Android 20 having already been finalized by Google.

With this set, the Moto G660 5G was able to log 1.660 points in the test with all processor cores and 51 points with only one of them. Unfortunately, no other technical specs or design information for the phone has been revealed.

In any case, there is still plenty of time for Motorola to introduce the device to the public. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

