understand-what-is-pre-diabetes,-diabetes-and-hyperglycemia

High blood sugar levels can trigger damage to nerves, blood vessels and organs, in addition to a series of consequences, ranging from hyperglycemia to pre-diabetes and diabetes in themselves. But do you know the difference between each of these conditions, the different symptoms that accompany them, and the precautions that should be taken?

Pre-diabetes Pre-diabetes, as one can assume, is a condition that precedes diabetes and serves as a warning to prevent the progression of the disease. Usually, a person finds out that they are pre-diabetic through a blood test, in which they can observe their blood glucose levels. With that in mind, it is considered pre-diabetes when fasting blood glucose is between 100 and 180 mg/dl. The normal value of fasting glucose is up to 125 mg/dl. Thus, when the person presents fasting blood glucose greater than 100 mg/dl, the doctor starts to monitor her regularly to check her blood glucose levels. It is noteworthy that other tests that also serve to diagnose diabetes are the glycemic curve and the glycated hemoglobin test. In these cases, values ​​between 5.7% and 6.4% are indicative of pre-diabetes. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The treatment of pre-diabetes involves controlling the diet, reducing the intake of fats, sugar and salt, and increasing consumption of foods rich in fiber and protein, such as brown rice, dark leafy vegetables and beans, to fight excess blood sugar. Experts also recommend physical activity and recurrent checking of glucose levels.

Diabetes

When fasting blood glucose exceeds 100 mg/dl, it can already be considered diabetes. The disease can cause increased blood glucose and the high rates can lead to complications in the heart, arteries, eyes, kidneys and nerves. In more severe cases, diabetes can lead to death. The disease is caused by a deficiency in the production of a hormone called insulin, secreted by the pancreas, and is divided into practically two types.

Type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is considered a chronic, non-communicable, hereditary disease that usually appears in childhood or adolescence, but can be diagnosed in adults as well. People with close relatives who have or have had the disease should have regular tests to monitor their blood glucose. In this case, treatment requires daily use of insulin and/or other medications to control blood glucose. The cause of type 1 diabetes is still unknown and the best way to prevent it is by balancing your diet, performing physical activities and avoiding alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not properly use the insulin produced. The cause of the disease is directly related to overweight, sedentary lifestyle, high triglycerides, hypertension and poor eating habits. Therefore, it is essential to maintain medical supervision to also treat these other diseases, which can appear along with diabetes. It is the development of an autoimmune process in the body, which begins to attack the cells of the pancreas.