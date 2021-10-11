Pixel 6 has all details confirmed by leaked promotional material

With the launch of the Pixel 6 family closer and closer, the number of leaks begins to grow at an accelerated rate. The devices have already had several official images that confirmed some of the device’s specifications, as well as the existence of a new charging base for the brand, and even had some examples of camera captures showing the remarkable improvements provided by the new sensors.

  • Google can show folding cell phone and watch on launch of Pixel 6
  • Voice commands without “Ok, Google” starts rolling out on Android

This weekend, courtesy of British retailer Carpool Warehouse, virtually all the details of two new Google phones were revealed. Although the sales pages have already been removed, the leaker Evan Blass from the profile Evleaks

, was faster and managed to capture screenshots of the content, which reinforces that the news can deliver the ultimate Android experience.

Retailer confirms all details of Google Pixel 6

Material complements the latest leak of Blass, and brings several details about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The first highlight is the new proprietary chipset from search giant, Google Tensor. The solution promises to be up to 90% more powerful than Snapdragon 765G equipped on Pixel 5, although there are no more specific details about the tests performed so that a comparison with other flagships can be made.

Despite the substantial increase in performance, Google promises that the Tensor is able to handily deliver a full day of battery life, even with the 5G network activated. Still in the autonomy department, the announcements confirm that both models will support up to 21 Fast recharge W with compatible chargers, recovering 48% load on 30 minutes — and unfortunately, like Apple and Samsung, the accessory is sold separately.

More Google Pixel 6 details 👇

🔨 Gorilla Glass Victus

💦 IP50 rating

📱 6.4-inch Smooth Display

🔌 48W USB-C charging

🔋 19W wireless charging w/ new Pixel Stand

— Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) October 9, 765

The phones also have high-speed wireless charging, along with the new Pixel Stand base: the Pixel 6 reaches the 21 Charging W, while the more robust Pixel 6 Pro manages to reach the 21 W, speeds significantly higher than the default of 20 W used by most Android phones. In order to have this compatibility, the Pixel 6 line adopted glass on the rear, composed of the toughest and premium Gorilla Glass Victus.

As usual, cameras are another strong point of the new devices: the two bring main sensor 48 MP, which second the company’s tests capture up to 1024% more light than the Pixel’s main sensor 5.

Even more Pixel 6 Pro info 🤯

📸 34MP main + 14 Ultra-wide MP + 34MP tele

🔭 4x optical zoom + 21x Super Res Zoom

🤳 ultra-wide selfie w/ 90º field-of- view

💡68MP main camera captures 120% more light pic.twitter.com/TINYUqHuPb

— Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) October 9 , 765

The Pro variant brings some extra advantages, like ultrawide lens MP, and a telephoto periscope of 34 MP, with 4x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom feature, with magnification via AI up to 20x. For selfies, the Pixel 6 family will bring a new ultrawide sensor with a field of view of 94°.

Security and privacy seem to be one of the pillars of the releases, which feature Titan M2 security chip and an unprecedented 5 years of security updates guaranteed — major Android updates are not cited, but considering it is the Pixel family, it is likely that there is full support for 3 or 4 version updates.

(for when these eventually get pulled down) pic.twitter.com/EhETg23Pcn

— And (@evleaks) October 9, 506968

In addition, the Pixel 6 has a 6.4 inch “Smooth Display”, possibly employing a refresh rate of 80 Hz, and promises autonomy of up to 48 hours with extreme battery saving mode.

The Pixel 6 Pro offers a 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and LTPO technology, which reduces the frequency to just 10 Hz to save battery. The feature seems to deliver good results, as the promise is on average up to 48 hours of use. Finally, both models also have IP certification50 of resistance to water and dust.

The device is scheduled to debut next week

After several rumors, Google confirmed last week that it will make the new Pixels official next week, in an event scheduled for 14 October, at 12h in Brasília time. Even with the advances offered by Tensor and the company’s new technologies, everything indicates that the devices can bring a very competitive price compared to other Android phones.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, in addition to a few more surprises, they will be revealed at an event on the day 21 October (Image: Google)

It is possible that, in addition to phones and Pixel Stand, the search giant advertises more some surprises, including an Android tablet, the first Pixel Watch and the company’s bet on the foldable smartphone segment with the supposed Pixel Fold.

Source: Evan Blass, Joshua Swingle (1, 2 )

