pixel-6-has-all-details-confirmed-by-leaked-promotional-material

With the launch of the Pixel 6 family closer and closer, the number of leaks begins to grow at an accelerated rate. The devices have already had several official images that confirmed some of the device’s specifications, as well as the existence of a new charging base for the brand, and even had some examples of camera captures showing the remarkable improvements provided by the new sensors.

Google can show folding cell phone and watch on launch of Pixel 6

Voice commands without “Ok, Google” starts rolling out on Android

This weekend, courtesy of British retailer Carpool Warehouse, virtually all the details of two new Google phones were revealed. Although the sales pages have already been removed, the leaker Evan Blass from the profile Evleaks

, was faster and managed to capture screenshots of the content, which reinforces that the news can deliver the ultimate Android experience.

Retailer confirms all details of Google Pixel 6

Material complements the latest leak of Blass, and brings several details about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The first highlight is the new proprietary chipset from search giant, Google Tensor. The solution promises to be up to 90% more powerful than Snapdragon 765G equipped on Pixel 5, although there are no more specific details about the tests performed so that a comparison with other flagships can be made.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Despite the substantial increase in performance, Google promises that the Tensor is able to handily deliver a full day of battery life, even with the 5G network activated. Still in the autonomy department, the announcements confirm that both models will support up to 21 Fast recharge W with compatible chargers, recovering 48% load on 30 minutes — and unfortunately, like Apple and Samsung, the accessory is sold separately.