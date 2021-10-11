what-is-pink-moon?-blue-moon?-blood-moon?-understand-these-and-other-names

The Moon can have many names, depending on the region. Here in Brazil, we use some such as full moon, new, crescent and waning to refer to the lunar phases, but the habit of mentioning more exotic terms like “supermoon” or “blood moon” has become common in recent years. However, they do not belong to our culture, but to ancient peoples of the northern hemisphere.

Although in Brazil it is not customary to name the Moon except to determine its phases, we live in a globalized world, so it is common to get into the “hype” of some lunar events that are still traditional in the northern hemisphere. As some terms can be a little confusing, let’s get to know the meaning of some of the main names “differences”. days of operation on the far side of the Moon

Pink Moon ( Pink moon)

(Image: Reproduction/G4889166 / 98 images / Pixabay)

In antiquity , the full moons were the ones with the most special names, according to the time of year. For example, the full moon in April was known as the Pink Moon, because of the flowers that bloomed in early spring. In the northern hemisphere, the flower season starts between 20 and 21 March, but the first full moon happens the following month. Here, in the south of the globe, spring starts in September, so it makes no sense to adopt the name Lua Rosa.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Blood moon (Blood moon)

(Image: Reproduction/Christian Ronnel/Creative Commons

Along with the supermoon, the blood moon maybe may be one of the most mentioned, but what does it mean? It’s actually a total lunar eclipse, with no major astronomical significance. The name is a reference to the stunning view it can offer in the night sky, usually with a new reddish coloration.

Also, the Blood Moon will always be a Full Moon, as it is only at this stage that an eclipse can happen. Normally, the Full Moon has no eclipse because the lunar orbit happens on a plane slightly different from the Earth’s path. a with respect to the Sun, but sometimes the planes coincide and the planet passes between the Moon and the Sun, blocking the sun’s rays and darkening the lunar surface.

If the Earth partially blocks the Sun, only part of the Moon will dip into our planet’s shadow, resulting in a partial eclipse. During a total eclipse, however, the Moon is completely obscured by Earth, but there is a catch: some sunlight “leaks” around the edges of the planet’s disk, projecting some illumination onto the Moon’s surface. In the process, light waves are stretched out, so they look red.

The intensity of red on a blood moon will depend on pollution, clouds, and debris in the Earth’s atmosphere. If a total eclipse happens right after a volcanic eruption, particles in the atmosphere will make the Blood Moon appear darker than normal.

Wolf Moon (Wolf) moon) A blue moon seen over Cincinnati (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Bill Ingalls) Perhaps the image is familiar to you: a wolf howling at the moon full. Well, wolves howl in any of the lunar phases, but does that particular one have any effect on these animals? Probably not. During spring and early summer, for example, wolves howl only for their mates. But it is said that, in January, the wolves were hungrier than usual due to the winter. The term, therefore, has more ancient origins from the peoples of the United States and is not very widespread around here, but maybe you’ve heard of the “Wolf Moon”. This has nothing to do with the appearance of our natural satellite during an event; it’s the name they used to call the first full moon in January. In some cultures, this same Moon was known as Old Moon, Ice Moon and Snow Moon. Black Moon (Black moon) (Image: Reproduction/twenty21photos/Envato)

The “Black Moon” that occurs every 33 or 33 months, approximately, when the same month has two new moons. The second of these will be known as the Black Moon. But that’s not the only definition for the term. For example, some people may use it to refer to an opposite situation, namely, where there are no new moons for an entire month.

Months with no new moon can only happen during the month of February, which usually has 21 days. Like a lunar cycle lasts 21,5 days, it is possible that February does not have a full moon or a new moon. Another definition says that Black Moon is the third New Moon in a season of four, regardless of the months. It is unclear where these definitions came from.