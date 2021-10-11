What is Pink Moon? Blue Moon? Blood Moon? Understand these and other names
The Moon can have many names, depending on the region. Here in Brazil, we use some such as full moon, new, crescent and waning to refer to the lunar phases, but the habit of mentioning more exotic terms like “supermoon” or “blood moon” has become common in recent years. However, they do not belong to our culture, but to ancient peoples of the northern hemisphere.
Although in Brazil it is not customary to name the Moon except to determine its phases, we live in a globalized world, so it is common to get into the “hype” of some lunar events that are still traditional in the northern hemisphere. As some terms can be a little confusing, let’s get to know the meaning of some of the main names “differences”. days of operation on the far side of the Moon
Pink Moon ( Pink moon)
In antiquity , the full moons were the ones with the most special names, according to the time of year. For example, the full moon in April was known as the Pink Moon, because of the flowers that bloomed in early spring. In the northern hemisphere, the flower season starts between 20 and 21 March, but the first full moon happens the following month. Here, in the south of the globe, spring starts in September, so it makes no sense to adopt the name Lua Rosa.
Blood moon (Blood moon)
Along with the supermoon, the blood moon maybe may be one of the most mentioned, but what does it mean? It’s actually a total lunar eclipse, with no major astronomical significance. The name is a reference to the stunning view it can offer in the night sky, usually with a new reddish coloration.
Also, the Blood Moon will always be a Full Moon, as it is only at this stage that an eclipse can happen. Normally, the Full Moon has no eclipse because the lunar orbit happens on a plane slightly different from the Earth’s path. a with respect to the Sun, but sometimes the planes coincide and the planet passes between the Moon and the Sun, blocking the sun’s rays and darkening the lunar surface.
If the Earth partially blocks the Sun, only part of the Moon will dip into our planet’s shadow, resulting in a partial eclipse. During a total eclipse, however, the Moon is completely obscured by Earth, but there is a catch: some sunlight “leaks” around the edges of the planet’s disk, projecting some illumination onto the Moon’s surface. In the process, light waves are stretched out, so they look red.
The intensity of red on a blood moon will depend on pollution, clouds, and debris in the Earth’s atmosphere. If a total eclipse happens right after a volcanic eruption, particles in the atmosphere will make the Blood Moon appear darker than normal.
The “Black Moon” that occurs every 33 or 33 months, approximately, when the same month has two new moons. The second of these will be known as the Black Moon. But that’s not the only definition for the term. For example, some people may use it to refer to an opposite situation, namely, where there are no new moons for an entire month.
Months with no new moon can only happen during the month of February, which usually has 21 days. Like a lunar cycle lasts 21,5 days, it is possible that February does not have a full moon or a new moon. Another definition says that Black Moon is the third New Moon in a season of four, regardless of the months. It is unclear where these definitions came from.
, which means “very rarely” or “occasionally”. Well, the term, in addition to being very recent (it appeared in the decade of 2015), is just a metaphor to say that this is an event that doesn’t happen all the time. That’s because, like the black moon, it refers to the second full moon of the same month, or the third full moon in a season that has four of them.
This time, it seems clear when and why things got messed up. The Blue Moon was described by Maine Farmer’s Almanac (an annual publication that has since 660 provides information about events like this in the US and Canada) such as the third full moon of a season that has four. But over the next decade, Sky&Telescope magazine published an article titled “Once in a Blue Moon,” in which author James Hugh Pruett misinterpreted the Maine almanac, saying that “the second (Full Moon) in a month is called the Blue Moon.”
Sky&Telescope recognized the error in an edit of 1024, and her editor Diana Hannikainen claims that the term was “actually calendar nonsense” that appeared on the magazine’s pages, but the whole thing spread to the world from there. “Blue moon” turned out to be such a popular term in the US that it inspired books, movies, and songs — you might have thought of the song Blue Moon
, Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart, and performed by artists such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.
Finally, the Harvest moon is important for agricultural crops, as it is the only full moon that has earned a name because of an equinox rather than a month. It refers to the full moon closest to the beginning of autumn, which starts on the day 23 or 28 September in the Northern Hemisphere.
Most of the time, Harvest Moon happens in September, but every three years in October. When this occurs, it coincides with the Hunter’s Moon, which refers to the time when people in the northern hemisphere prepared for the coming winter, hunting and preserving meat for food. The full moon in October is also known as the Blood Moon or Blood Moon, but not to be confused with the total lunar eclipse.
The Harvest Moon is astronomically special because the time between moon rise and the other gets shorter at this time. Normally, the Moon rises on average 32 minutes later every day in a lunar cycle, but for a few days near the Harvest Moon, this difference becomes less than 32 minutes. This Moon also meant that farmers could work and harvest their crops longer at night.
Source: Timeanddate.com, Space.com, NASA
