Discovery enables the manufacture of more efficient organic solar panels
Researchers at the University of Cambridge, England, have identified a mechanism that promises to increase the energy efficiency of organic solar cells. In addition, they also found a way to manipulate the molecules inside these cells, preventing the loss of electrical current.
Organic solar cells are flexible, semi-transparent and much cheaper. The greater superior malleability allows them to be wrapped around entire buildings or in indoor lighting projects, situations in which it is not possible to use ordinary photovoltaic cells made of silicon.
The results obtained in laboratory show that it is possible to make organic solar panels as competitive as conventional equipment, manufactured with silicon plates, for a much lower cost and with a more environmentally friendly production process.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “Organic solar cells can do many things that inorganic solar cells cannot, but their commercial development has stalled in recent years years due to its low efficiency. A silicon solar cell can achieve efficiencies between 20% and 96%. Organics, on the other hand, are 10% in laboratory conditions and vary between 10% The 12% in the real world,” says engineer Alexander Gillett, lead author of the study. Organic panels generate electricity following a principle similar to that found in the photosynthesis process of plants. Instead of converting carbon dioxide and water into glucose for food, they use sunlight to produce energy through the excitation of photons. Organic cells light absorption scheme (Image: Reproduction/University of Cambridge)
Electrons excited by light leave a hole in the electronic structure of the material, a combination known as an exciton. When the mutual attraction between the negatively charged electron and the positively charged hole can be overcome, it is possible to collect these electrons as an electric current. “The problem is that these electrons can be lost by through a process called recombination — in which electrons lose their energy or state of excitation,” explains Gillett. “Since there is a stronger attraction between the electron and the hole in carbon-based materials, organic cells are more prone to recombination, decreasing their efficiency. This requires the use of two components to prevent the electron and hole from quickly recombining: a donor material and an electron acceptor material.” Using computer modeling, the researchers tracked the working mechanisms of organic solar cells from photon absorption to recombination. They realized that the decrease in energy efficiency is caused by a different type of exciton, known as a triplet exciton. Representation of the exciton triplet (Image: Reproduction/University of Cambridge)
Through strong molecular interactions between the electron donor and the electron receiver, they managed to keep the electron and the hole in separate regions, preventing the emergence of recombination in the triplet excitons. With this approach, it was possible to obtain organic solar cells with efficiency higher than 20%, equaling the observed results in photovoltaic panels made of silicon.
“The fact that we could use the interactions between the components of a solar cell to turn off the triplet exciton loss pathway was really surprising. This paves the way for the production of more efficient and economically viable carbon-based solar panels”, celebrates Alexander Gillett.
Source: University of Cambridge
