discovery-enables-the-manufacture-of-more-efficient-organic-solar-panels

Researchers at the University of Cambridge, England, have identified a mechanism that promises to increase the energy efficiency of organic solar cells. In addition, they also found a way to manipulate the molecules inside these cells, preventing the loss of electrical current.

Organic solar cells are flexible, semi-transparent and much cheaper. The greater superior malleability allows them to be wrapped around entire buildings or in indoor lighting projects, situations in which it is not possible to use ordinary photovoltaic cells made of silicon.

The results obtained in laboratory show that it is possible to make organic solar panels as competitive as conventional equipment, manufactured with silicon plates, for a much lower cost and with a more environmentally friendly production process.