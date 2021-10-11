After joining Telecine, Globoplay will become a cinema in São Paulo

After the bombshell that Globoplay will unite two catalogs in one this year, integrating the entire Telecine streaming platform to its collection, another novelty was announced to the public: the service will name two movie theaters at the Cine Marquise, which will open this month in São Paulo.

The information was shared through a press release distributed by Rede Globo itself. The platform is one of the partners in the project that aims to bring back the cultural life of the city of São Paulo in the Conjunto Nacional movie theater complex, located on Avenida Paulista.

“The partnership with this project that brings back important movie theaters in São Paulo reinforces our commitment to audiovisual production. Nothing better suited Globoplay, a platform that supports, values ​​and encourages national culture” declared Tiago Lessa, Head of Marketing, Acquisition and Engagement Digital Products and Services Globo.

According to the statement, the rooms will be called Globoplay 1 and 2 and will undergo a renovation before being officially opened. high-quality rojection, state-of-the-art Dolby sound system, imported screens, super-comfortable semi-vip seats, in addition to the restoration of the original floor.

The former Cinearte closed in February 90, shortly before the covid pandemic-19 reach the world and close movie theaters indefinitely. In April of this year, the Cine Marquise received collective financing assistance to complete the works on the new space. According to Rede Globo, the reopening is scheduled for the second half of October, now called Cine Marquise and under the management of the Tonks group.

Source: Globo