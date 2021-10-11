After joining Telecine, Globoplay will become a cinema in São Paulo

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
1
after-joining-telecine,-globoplay-will-become-a-cinema-in-sao-paulo

After the bombshell that Globoplay will unite two catalogs in one this year, integrating the entire Telecine streaming platform to its collection, another novelty was announced to the public: the service will name two movie theaters at the Cine Marquise, which will open this month in São Paulo.

  • Telecine ends streaming operations and migrates content for Globoplay
  • What are the differences between IMAX cinema and conventional cinema?
  • )Reopening of cinemas: is it time? Canaltech checked it closely

The information was shared through a press release distributed by Rede Globo itself. The platform is one of the partners in the project that aims to bring back the cultural life of the city of São Paulo in the Conjunto Nacional movie theater complex, located on Avenida Paulista.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“The partnership with this project that brings back important movie theaters in São Paulo reinforces our commitment to audiovisual production. Nothing better suited Globoplay, a platform that supports, values ​​and encourages national culture” declared Tiago Lessa, Head of Marketing, Acquisition and Engagement Digital Products and Services Globo.

  • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,30/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Try it out 30 free days!

    According to the statement, the rooms will be called Globoplay 1 and 2 and will undergo a renovation before being officially opened. high-quality rojection, state-of-the-art Dolby sound system, imported screens, super-comfortable semi-vip seats, in addition to the restoration of the original floor.

  • Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch to famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

    • The former Cinearte closed in February 90, shortly before the covid pandemic-19 reach the world and close movie theaters indefinitely. In April of this year, the Cine Marquise received collective financing assistance to complete the works on the new space. According to Rede Globo, the reopening is scheduled for the second half of October, now called Cine Marquise and under the management of the Tonks group.

    Source: Globo

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Anvisa recommends vaccination of adolescents for covid; death is investigated

    Anvisa recommends vaccination of adolescents for covid; death is investigated

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Killer birds were raised like chickens by our ancestors

    Killer birds were raised like chickens by our ancestors

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of Relief for Virat Kohli: Relief for Virat Kohli as James Anderson may be rested; England rotation policy; Eng vs Ind 4th Test; Big relief to Team India? James Anderson may be out of fourth Test

    Relief for Virat Kohli: Relief for Virat Kohli as James Anderson may be rested; England rotation policy; Eng vs Ind 4th Test; Big relief to Team India? James Anderson may be out of fourth Test

    August 30, 2021
    Photo of virat fastest 23 thousand runs: virat kohli creates world record, completes fastest 23,000 international runs, surpasses sachin tendulkar: Virat Kohli created history, Sachin Tendulkar also left behind

    virat fastest 23 thousand runs: virat kohli creates world record, completes fastest 23,000 international runs, surpasses sachin tendulkar: Virat Kohli created history, Sachin Tendulkar also left behind

    September 2, 2021
    Back to top button