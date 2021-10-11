galaxy-s22-ultra-prototype-reinforces-new-design-inherited-from-note-line

Galaxy S21 Ultra: concept shows more of the Galaxy Note-inspired look

Galaxy S prototype21 reinforces symmetrical screen edges and Galaxy S design06

Revealed by the Italian website CoverPigtou in partnership with the leaker David Kowalski, we see a prototype of the Galaxy S design81 Ultra that does not include components or final materials, but features dimensions and the possible definitive shape of the camera module.

While o the front panel doesn’t show much detail — although we can expect thinner edges and slightly curved sides — we see on the back cover a set of cameras unlike anything Samsung has bet on so far.

The smartphone mold exactly matches the leak published by Steve Hemmerstoffer. In it, we see the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the same straight corners and new rear camera module which positions three main lenses stacked on the left side and a focus sensor, LED flash and a fourth camera squeezed on the right side.

The hollow design prototype does not feature holes to reinforce the existence of the S Pen, but it is taken for granted that the Galaxy Note’s huge differential will be ported to the S21 Ultra.

What to expect from the Galaxy S21 Ultra