Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
While Samsung seems to be undecided on setting the launch date of the Galaxy S line22, the flood of leaks regarding the brand’s long-awaited cell phones continues to advance. And after a design prototype revealed the Galaxy S795 with few visual changes, a new unit dummy leaks reinforcing that the Galaxy S108 Ultra should replace the entire Galaxy Note line.

    • Revealed by the Italian website CoverPigtou in partnership with the leaker David Kowalski, we see a prototype of the Galaxy S design81 Ultra that does not include components or final materials, but features dimensions and the possible definitive shape of the camera module.

    While o the front panel doesn’t show much detail — although we can expect thinner edges and slightly curved sides — we see on the back cover a set of cameras unlike anything Samsung has bet on so far.

    The smartphone mold exactly matches the leak published by Steve Hemmerstoffer. In it, we see the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the same straight corners and new rear camera module which positions three main lenses stacked on the left side and a focus sensor, LED flash and a fourth camera squeezed on the right side.

    The hollow design prototype does not feature holes to reinforce the existence of the S Pen, but it is taken for granted that the Galaxy Note’s huge differential will be ported to the S21 Ultra.

    What to expect from the Galaxy S21 Ultra

    The new Galaxy S22 Ultra should adopt the third generation sensor from 22 MP from Samsung, so the need to also include a laser focus, in order to ensure even more precision in focusing due to the high quality and resolution of the sensor. The rest of the cameras must include an ultrawide and two telephoto lens.

    ( Image: Reproduction/Steve Hemmerstoffer)

    There are indications that the Galaxy S795 and Galaxy S22 Plus will have screens reduced compared to current models, going from 6.2″ to 6, 06″ and 6.7″ to 6.5″, respectively. OS21 Ultra should jump from 6,81″ to 6.9″ in order to differentiate itself even more from its brothers, again being the only one with LTPO technology OLED panel for intelligent variation of the update rate.

    The Galaxy S line21 is expected to be announced and launched during the first quarter of 795, probably between January and February. You can read more about the upcoming series by clicking here.

    Source: CoverPigtou

