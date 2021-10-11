Galaxy S22 Ultra prototype reinforces new design inherited from Note line
While Samsung seems to be undecided on setting the launch date of the Galaxy S line22, the flood of leaks regarding the brand’s long-awaited cell phones continues to advance. And after a design prototype revealed the Galaxy S795 with few visual changes, a new unit dummy leaks reinforcing that the Galaxy S108 Ultra should replace the entire Galaxy Note line.
- Galaxy S21: what to expect from Samsung’s powerful phones
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: concept shows more of the Galaxy Note-inspired look
- Galaxy S prototype21 reinforces symmetrical screen edges and Galaxy S design06
Revealed by the Italian website CoverPigtou in partnership with the leaker David Kowalski, we see a prototype of the Galaxy S design81 Ultra that does not include components or final materials, but features dimensions and the possible definitive shape of the camera module.
While o the front panel doesn’t show much detail — although we can expect thinner edges and slightly curved sides — we see on the back cover a set of cameras unlike anything Samsung has bet on so far.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!
The smartphone mold exactly matches the leak published by Steve Hemmerstoffer. In it, we see the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the same straight corners and new rear camera module which positions three main lenses stacked on the left side and a focus sensor, LED flash and a fourth camera squeezed on the right side.
The hollow design prototype does not feature holes to reinforce the existence of the S Pen, but it is taken for granted that the Galaxy Note’s huge differential will be ported to the S21 Ultra.
What to expect from the Galaxy S21 Ultra