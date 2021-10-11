ram-and-rom-memory:-understand-the-difference

Not always the marketing material of the big brands is able to provide all the details that the user needs to decide on the purchase of a cell phone, computer, or other electronic device. Therefore, it is important to understand the technical aspects of these products, which can often bring terms that are unknown to the general public.

What is the difference between USB 1.1 , 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0?

What is the difference between smartwatch and smartband?

For example, do you know the difference between ROM memory and RAM memory? Although both are essential for the operation of any electronic device — including smartphones — one of them should be more closely observed by the user in his/her choice process. That’s why it’s important to understand how they differ.

What is ROM memory?

ROM (Read-Only Memory) is a type of space in the hardware in which definitive and crucial information for the functioning of an electronic device is usually recorded.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!