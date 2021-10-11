RAM and ROM memory: understand the difference
Not always the marketing material of the big brands is able to provide all the details that the user needs to decide on the purchase of a cell phone, computer, or other electronic device. Therefore, it is important to understand the technical aspects of these products, which can often bring terms that are unknown to the general public.
- What is the difference between USB 1.1 , 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0?
For example, do you know the difference between ROM memory and RAM memory? Although both are essential for the operation of any electronic device — including smartphones — one of them should be more closely observed by the user in his/her choice process. That’s why it’s important to understand how they differ.
What is ROM memory?
ROM (Read-Only Memory) is a type of space in the hardware in which definitive and crucial information for the functioning of an electronic device is usually recorded.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
If you are more familiar with the tech world, be aware that she is responsible for basic access to hardware boot. It is the first connection bridge between the system and the components, for example. It is most commonly used to store a computer’s BIOS. Usually immutable, or only changed by specific hardware developer channels, it is not user-changeable. As it is crucial for the functioning of devices, it is protected in such a way that, even in the event of a power outage, your data is not lost. Therefore, it is an aspect of any electronic that, however much important as it is, it is not very publicized to the user. Contrary to what many may think, HD’s and SSD’s are not ROM-type memories, even though some manufacturers even advertise in that way. This is because despite the recording of files on these types of discs, the information is easily changed by the user, for example, when saving or deleting a file. ROM memory does not affect performance system, serving as a “guardian” of vital information for the operation of a device. What is RAM memory?
The RAM (Random Access Memory) is important and must be observed when choosing a new computer, cell phone, or gadget. This is because it is a component that will directly influence system performance. It is the processor’s workspace. That is, it acts together with this to perform the tasks. (Image: Michael Dziedzic/ Unsplash)
She is extremely volatile and has no attachment to the files that transit through it, precisely because it is a temporary use memory. A fall of light, for example, had reset everything in it. And that’s okay, because, for example, restarting the system will require RAM to load new data, then get rid of it and be available for new tasks. The more gigabytes (GB), the more space there is for the processor to pull and reserve information about that task the user is trying to perform. For example, when opening a video, this data is retrieved from the HD to be worked on in RAM memory, which then “serves” the information to the processor, which ultimately transforms this entire flow of tasks into the visual response that the user perceives on the screen. That’s why the heavier a task, the more important it is to have RAM memory available. Photo, video, or game editing are complex actions and require several simultaneous processes away from the user’s eyes. And that’s left over for RAM to store much of the data needed to perform these tasks. If there is not enough space, the user will notice slowness, since a program or game is dealing with insufficient memory for its full functioning. As we have seen, ROM memory is not so important to be observed by the user in the purchase process, but RAM is. And the more of her the better. But of course, all this comes at a price.
How to know if a cell phone has good RAM memory?
If you are more familiar with the tech world, be aware that she is responsible for basic access to hardware boot. It is the first connection bridge between the system and the components, for example. It is most commonly used to store a computer’s BIOS.
Usually immutable, or only changed by specific hardware developer channels, it is not user-changeable. As it is crucial for the functioning of devices, it is protected in such a way that, even in the event of a power outage, your data is not lost.
Therefore, it is an aspect of any electronic that, however much important as it is, it is not very publicized to the user. Contrary to what many may think, HD’s and SSD’s are not ROM-type memories, even though some manufacturers even advertise in that way. This is because despite the recording of files on these types of discs, the information is easily changed by the user, for example, when saving or deleting a file.
ROM memory does not affect performance system, serving as a “guardian” of vital information for the operation of a device.
What is RAM memory?
The RAM (Random Access Memory) is important and must be observed when choosing a new computer, cell phone, or gadget. This is because it is a component that will directly influence system performance. It is the processor’s workspace. That is, it acts together with this to perform the tasks. (Image: Michael Dziedzic/ Unsplash)
She is extremely volatile and has no attachment to the files that transit through it, precisely because it is a temporary use memory. A fall of light, for example, had reset everything in it. And that’s okay, because, for example, restarting the system will require RAM to load new data, then get rid of it and be available for new tasks. The more gigabytes (GB), the more space there is for the processor to pull and reserve information about that task the user is trying to perform. For example, when opening a video, this data is retrieved from the HD to be worked on in RAM memory, which then “serves” the information to the processor, which ultimately transforms this entire flow of tasks into the visual response that the user perceives on the screen. That’s why the heavier a task, the more important it is to have RAM memory available. Photo, video, or game editing are complex actions and require several simultaneous processes away from the user’s eyes. And that’s left over for RAM to store much of the data needed to perform these tasks. If there is not enough space, the user will notice slowness, since a program or game is dealing with insufficient memory for its full functioning.
The RAM (Random Access Memory) is important and must be observed when choosing a new computer, cell phone, or gadget. This is because it is a component that will directly influence system performance. It is the processor’s workspace. That is, it acts together with this to perform the tasks.
(Image: Michael Dziedzic/ Unsplash)
She is extremely volatile and has no attachment to the files that transit through it, precisely because it is a temporary use memory. A fall of light, for example, had reset everything in it. And that’s okay, because, for example, restarting the system will require RAM to load new data, then get rid of it and be available for new tasks.
The more gigabytes (GB), the more space there is for the processor to pull and reserve information about that task the user is trying to perform. For example, when opening a video, this data is retrieved from the HD to be worked on in RAM memory, which then “serves” the information to the processor, which ultimately transforms this entire flow of tasks into the visual response that the user perceives on the screen.
That’s why the heavier a task, the more important it is to have RAM memory available. Photo, video, or game editing are complex actions and require several simultaneous processes away from the user’s eyes. And that’s left over for RAM to store much of the data needed to perform these tasks. If there is not enough space, the user will notice slowness, since a program or game is dealing with insufficient memory for its full functioning.
As we have seen, ROM memory is not so important to be observed by the user in the purchase process, but RAM is. And the more of her the better. But of course, all this comes at a price.
(Image: Pixabay)
Also, depending on the placement of a cell phone on the market, it won’t offer that many RAM memory options. An entry-level smartphone can come with 2GB of RAM, 4GB, or a maximum of 6GB.
- What is benchmark?
-
- What is Snapdragon?
Google recommends that you stop mobile phones up to 2 GB use Android Go, a limited version of the system. That is, it is not an adequate amount for the best of uses. Therefore, you should avoid devices with only that amount of RAM.
Intermediate cell phones are usually offered with 6GB or 8GB, quantities more consistent with the market reality and current complexity of the apps. Top of the line can offer GB or more of RAM memory, but usually start from 8 GB as well, a number still considered well suited for 1024.
About iPhones, Apple does not reveal how much RAM memory allocates in its devices, but even the current models of the iPhone line 12 have up to 6 GB. This is due to the specificity of the company being the creator of hardware (physical components) and software (operating system and tools), allowing its products to be optimized at all points of the project to deal with the amount of available resources.
Source: Computer Hope
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
512507 512507 512507 512508