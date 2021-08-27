chris cairns paralysed after operation: chris cairns paralyzed after major heart operation

canberra

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cranes has been paralyzed in the legs. He had a ‘stroke in the spine’ during heart surgery in Sydney.

The 51-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Canberra earlier this month after suffering severe heart failure. After that he had to undergo several operations. He was later admitted to a specialist hospital in Sydney.

According to stuff.co.nz, Cranes had returned to Canberra but his health was very bad.

His lawyer, Aaron Lloyd, said: “He had spinal palsy following life-saving heart surgery in Sydney. Now his legs are paralyzed. He said, ‘Now he will undergo rehab at the Spine Hospital in Australia.’

He further said, ‘Chris and his family are grateful for the overwhelming public support they have received during this difficult time. He will be thankful if his privacy is respected like this.

The statement further said, ‘Chris and his family now want to spend as much time together as possible. And he will try his best to do whatever is possible for recovery. We will give further news as and when it comes, but it will take some time.

Cairns has played 62 Tests, 215 One Day Internationals and two T20 Internationals for New Zealand. He represented the Kiwis team from 1989 to 2006. The veteran all-rounder scored 3320 runs in Test cricket at an average of 22. He took 218 wickets at an average of 29.

At the same time, in ODIs, he scored 4950 runs at an average of 29.46. At the same time, he took 201 wickets at an average of 32.80. He was voted the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in the year 2000.