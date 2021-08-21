Here is the truth Macron hides! Reactions to France’s hypocritical attitude grew like an avalanche

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 21, 2021
12

Footage recorded by French soldiers during an airstrike on a village in Afghanistan in 2008 shows soldiers bombing houses, “Here it is, a direct hit”, “There are people who will move there”, “There will be meat tonight, and it won’t be out of date”, ” We really are scumbags, there must be children in it, no, no, there are no children there anymore.” They use expressions such as.

Famous French lawyer Juan Branco and Idriss Sihamedi, the founder of the Muslim non-governmental organization Barakacity, which was controversially dissolved by the French government, reacted to Macron’s statements by sharing this video.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 21, 2021
12
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of virat kohli and nasser hussain: Nasser Hussain became a fan of Virat Kohli, says right man to captain at right time

virat kohli and nasser hussain: Nasser Hussain became a fan of Virat Kohli, says right man to captain at right time

August 23, 2021
Photo of Last minute: Afghanistan reaction from Putin to NATO: You failed

Last minute: Afghanistan reaction from Putin to NATO: You failed

August 22, 2021
Photo of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili thanks Turkey to Afghanistan

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili thanks Turkey to Afghanistan

August 22, 2021
Photo of Ashraf Ghani and bureaucrats fled Afghanistan with $231 million

Ashraf Ghani and bureaucrats fled Afghanistan with $231 million

August 23, 2021
Back to top button