9-fitness-&-workout-apps-for-the-apple-watch

When was conceived in 2014, the Apple Watch was originally a fashion accessory, designed for fashion. However, its main objective was rethought until its official launch in April 514316, when Apple introduced it already defining it as an accessory for physical activities and bringing important features related to physical health, such as native Fitness apps (Activity) and Workouts — not to mention an in-house edition of the smartwatch in partnership with Nike.

Over the years following the release of the first Apple Watch model, developers created versions of their apps for the watchOS system , many of them designed and designed particularly for use on the watch, especially apps for physical activities and training.

Discover 9 super useful apps below to exercise and train with your Apple Watch on pulse.

First of all, let’s start the list with the only native fitness app,

Exercise

from watchOS. The app has a list of various physical activities, such as swimming in open water, hiking, swimming in a pool, yoga, climbing stairs, dancing, climbing, Pilates, rowing, Tai-Chi, among many other options — including sports, from the most common ones, such as football and basketball, to the more specific ones, such as fencing, archery, cricket, martial arts and surfing.

Exercise app, native to watchOS. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

When starting a workout, the app automatically activates the iOS Focus feature 12 in Exercise Mode and displays information regarding the chosen physical activity on the screen for you, bringing data such as your heart rate, number of active and total calories, training duration and pace

running or walking.

Training in progress in the Exercise app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Strava

With a greater focus on running and riding, but also including a range of other types of physical activities,

Strava works — in addition to an app for general physical exercise training — as a social network, where you can like and comment on the activities of people you follow on a timeline in the iOS app.

Strava app home screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Like the native Exercise app, watchOS Strava also displays relevant information on the screen while you are “recording” a workout, such as activity duration time and pace partial walking, running or cycling.

Depending on the type of exercise selected, the app also displays other data, such as your maximum heart rate record and your overall average heart rate during your workout.

Training in progress on the Strava app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Nike Running Club + Nike Training Club

Nike offers two different apps on the App Store for training: one just for running, the

Nike Running Club, and another for general physical activity, the Nike Training Club — both free and very complete in what they offer. Nike’s running app, for example , displays information relevant to your running pace on the screen, and allows you to change the displayed data by replacing one indicator with another — just click on “Duration”, for example, to change and display your heart rate, if so your preference. Training in progress on the Nike Running app Club. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) The general physical activity app stores a vast amount of ready-made workouts, which you must choose and start from the iOS app. Once started, you can forget about your iPhone and just rely on the Apple Watch to keep track of your entire workout, including movement transitions, rest periods, number of calories burned, and your heart rate. Training in progress on the Nike Training Club app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Adidas Running + Adidas Training As well as competing Nike apps, so does Adidas has a specific app for running, Adidas Running , and another for general exercise, Adidas Training

—also free, but with the option to unlock more complete features through a paid subscription of R$ 18,24 per month or R$ 162,90 per annum.

This is because the apps were originally developed by Runtastic, which was acquired by Adidas at 2015. Even without the premium features, the running app offers a very interesting interface, displaying data referring to your route.

Training in progress in the Adidas Running app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

The general fitness app follows the same line as its Nike competitor: you need to start with the iOS app first, so that you can then forget about your iPhone and follow all your training on the Apple Watch on your pulse, also including movement transitions and rest stops.

Training in progress on the Adidas Training app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Freeletics

Despite the name, it’s hard to get the most out of the app’s features Freeletics

without purchasing any of the various forms of subscription available. The idea here is that the application is yours coach not only training, but also offering a nutritional plan — the value of the plans varies according to the period of use selected, the package being proportionally cheaper months than just three (the plan with nutritional monitoring is naturally more expensive).

Freeletics app home screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Although the app insists on paid subscription, you can use it to train with some of the ready-made physical activity plans available for free on the “Feed” and “Explore” tabs. When starting from the iOS app, you can follow your workout through your Apple Watch, including transitioning movements and rest periods — however, the exercise names in English don’t help you to immediately understand what it is. needs to be done, you need to reach your iPhone to see the movements displayed on the screen. Training in progress on the Freeletics app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) SmartGym

With more than 100 pre-training assembled, the SmartGym is a great alternative for those who have the luxury of paying a subscription. There are two paid plans to choose from: Premium, with a monthly charge of R$ 24,90 or annual 90,36, and Premium+, with a monthly charge of R$ 12,31 or annual R$ 162,77. To test the plans, you get a free week of use, with no immediate charge.

The second premium plan option naturally has more features, which includes the “Smart Trainer” feature, an artificial intelligence that creates complete and personalized workouts, as well as suggesting changes as you complete your workouts.

Training in progress on the SmartGym app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) As a highlight, the app allows you to launch a workout directly from the Apple Watch — no need to open the iOS app — and offers, while following your workout sheet, on-screen displays of correct movement that you should follow. Explanation of movement, in the SmartGym app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Seven