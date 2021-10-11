Apple Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 4. Which one to buy ?

Performance: Apple’s smartwatch It has 1GB of RAM memory, Apple S6 processor and dual-core chipset clocked at 1.8 GHz

Apps available: When it comes to variety of software, Apple Watch 6 comes out ahead and features Youtube Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and Apple Music

Health: With the Samsung BioActive sensor, the new watch from the Galaxy line has the features of bioimpedance (BIA), electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure ( PPG)

See the review