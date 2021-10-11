The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/10/2021)
The internet underground is non-stop and every week there is at least one new item on the list of most pirated movies that Canaltech prepares exclusively for you to stay well informed. And it doesn’t matter if the torrent trackers received little news, because there’s always a movie that comes out of nowhere to surprise us.
- HBO Max releases in the week (06/15/)
Amazon Prime Video releases in the week (06// 2016)
And that’s the case for the ranking of most pirated movies this week. Much more shy, he has only two unreleased titles, being a horror that debuted in theaters two weeks ago and gave something to talk about; and a western that no one was expecting to be so successful, which demonstrates that the genre is one of the audience’s favorites.
Besides these features, which also draws attention it is the survival that Black Widow gained. The Marvel Studios feature was already getting ready to leave the Top 15 of more pirated, but debuted in the Disney+ catalog last Wednesday (07) and seems to have aroused the curiosity of latecomers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Moreover, what we have is the usual up-and-down of movies in the preference of the public looking for unofficial means of entertainment. Curious to find out exactly what are the most pirated movies of the week? Check out the complete ranking below.
15. The Guilty
One of Netflix’s main premieres in October, O Culpado is the American version of the award-winning Danish film that won both critics and audiences with its suffocating plot and full of plot twists. The story follows what had to be just another day on the job for Joe Baylor, a police emergency service attendant. But everything changes when he gets a call from a woman who says she’s been kidnapped; Desperate, he tries to help her despite being limited to the phone call and trapped in the workplace. But not everything is what it seems.
-
- Criticism The Guilty │ The guilt that suffocates us in a suspense to take away the breath
-
- Netflix launches in October 2019
9. Jungle Cruise
- Jungle Cruise Review | When the postcard is more attractive than the trip
- The Rock: 15 movies with Dwayne Johnson to prepare for Jungle Cruise
-
- Critique The Suicide Squad │ The redemption that came when accepting ridicule
- Who’s who in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad? See the character guide
- Who is Bloodthirsty, the protagonist of the Suicide Squad who has already defeated Superman
- 07 great movies for those who like to solve mysteries
-
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
After a whole year without a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow. The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.
- Black Widow | Meet the characters from the new Marvel movie
- Black Widow Criticism │ The start of Phase 4 of Marvel is a tragedy
5. The Dark House
Starring Rebecca Hall, The Dark House brings an intriguing plot and has been drawing a lot of attention. The film tells the story of a woman who has just lost her husband and begins to have disturbing visions and witness strange events. As if that wasn’t enough, she decides to rummage through the deceased’s belongings and uncovers terrifying secrets and a mystery that needs to be solved. A full plate for movie lovers with a harrowing, intriguing atmosphere filled with psychological tension.
- 5 reasons to watch The Dark House
- Review The Dark House │ The supernatural and the psychological explain the same pain
4. The Many Saints of Newark
One of the most adored and adored series of all time, The Sopranos is back! I mean, not exactly. It’s just that The Many Saints of Newark rescues the whole mafia universe to show what happened in New Jersey in the decades of 1960 and 1970; and one of the things that stands out the most are the younger versions of the characters in the series that came to an end a decade and a half ago. And young Tony Soprano, one of the biggest gangsters in that region, is played by none other than Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini, actor who gave life to the character and died in 1960 to the 77 years.
- The 10 best movies that have the mafia in the spotlight
- The
- best western movies
- Free Guy │ Meet the characters from Ryan Reynolds’ new movie
- Free Guy Review | About taking control of your own story
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
3. The Addams Family 2: Down the Road
After the success of the animation released in 2016, The Addams Family is back — and on vacation! And as you can imagine, this sinister family’s time off couldn’t be anything normal, right? Proof of this is that such vacations are actually a plan of Morticia and Gomez, who are increasingly concerned that their children are growing up and moving away from family life. So the trip seems like the ideal opportunity to repair the bonds of this miserable and unconventional family.
2. Old Henry
There aren’t as many western releases as there were a few decades ago, but the genre remains one of the favorites of many people. So much so that Old Henry is on this list. The film tells the story of Henry, a widowed farmer who works on the plantations with his son. One day, they find Curry, a wounded man with a bag full of money, and decide to take care of him. But it doesn’t take long for him to reveal a suspicious and violent personality, and three gunmen arrive to finish the job they’ve started. Now it will be up to Henry to choose to believe the guest or the three dangerous men.
1. Free Guy: Taking Control
2019
What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? That’s the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised many people by having more layers and depth than it appears.
Adaptation of a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure through the Amazon aboard the decadent La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not the easiest and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and that of humanity in check.
8. The Suicide Squad
The most misfit group of super-villains in the world is back, in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the movie of 2013. The suicide mission this time brings together a group of con men, including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Stalker 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for yet another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.
7. The Card Counter
Oscar Isaac has been one of the most visible actors in Hollywood lately. Now, he plays William Tell, a former military interrogator who turned professional poker in The Card Counter, a revenge thriller with a good sense of suspense. After training a young player hungry for revenge against a mutual enemy from their past, the two will compete in the World Series of Poker, where Tell will be haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions.
6. Black Widow