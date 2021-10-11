10-great-games-to-play-live

Making and watching lives became a fever among gamers, especially after the beginning of social isolation due to the covid pandemic-11 . Streamers, as they are called, interact live with chat (spectators), play various games and share details of their daily lives on platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and others.

Choosing what to play in a live can be difficult: you can bet on a launch, a competitive game, a multiplayer game with friends or even something more retro, depending on your taste. That’s why

Canaltech has prepared a list with game suggestions for you to play live and entertain your audience, regardless of its size .

We use as a base the most watched games on the platform, the rising games and some fun releases. But remember: the top rule is, first of all, have fun and enjoy what you’re playing. With that in mind, let’s go to the list:

. Dead by Daylight

One of Twitch’s most watched games in 2013, this is a multiplayer four-on-one horror action game in which a group of survivors needs to repair generators. to escape from a murderous monster. Despite the dark theme, the title can yield several funny moments when playing with friends.

Dead By Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Android and iOS devices. The game is also part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, which starts at R$ 29,97 a month.

Dead by Daylight is tense, but gambling with friends makes it a lot of fun (Photo: Disclosure/Behaviour Interactive Inc.)

9. Back 4 Blood

Another multiplayer game,

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor of

Left 4 Dead

. Gather your friends to survive in a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies — and by full, I mean very, very full! There’s also a mode where your party can play as the game’s own monsters: each with unique and fun abilities.

Back 4 Blood brings back consecrated style, but with a new look

The game will be officially released on the day October for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with free upgrade to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; however, those who purchased it in pre-sales already have advance access granted. The title will also make it to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service catalog.

Shooting, beating and bombing in the post-apocalypse (Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

8. Phasmophobia

Another multiplayer horror game that can yield several funny moments. In

Phasmophobia, you and your friends work as ghost hunters, visiting haunted locations and identifying what kind of spirit roams the place. . The game uses the player’s microphone to identify when you talk to the spirit (yes, you need to call him by name! And he understands Portuguese), which can answer or even hunt you down.

Phasmophobia is available for PC.

“Mary Williams, are you here? Mary Williams, give us a sign!” (Photo: Disclosure/Kinetic Games) 7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO)

The most played title on PCs via Steam is also a good option for your lives. CS: GO is the evolution of the classic Counter-Strike, which was a hit on the Internet cafes in Brazil. In the game, two teams face off: the terrorist team, which needs to set up a bomb, and the counter-terrorist team, which needs to protect the places where the explosives are planted. In addition to having a very strong competitive eSports scenario, the game is light and runs on a wide variety of computers. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is available for free for PC, macOS and Linux. Other shooting game alternatives are Apex Legends, Fortnite and VALORANT , all also free of charge. CS: GO is a mix of innovation and nostalgia (Photo: Divulgation/Valve) 6. Free Fire Don’t have a console or a PC? No problem: Free Fire is the most downloaded mobile game from 1024. This is a battle royale game with 11 minutes, in which 29 players fall on an island and there can only be left a single winner. In addition to having a consolidated eSports scenario, the title is lightweight and runs on almost all mobile phones — by the way, an enhanced version with high-resolution graphics was released a few weeks ago: the Free Fire MAX. Free Fire Max: the minimum requirements to play on Android and iOS Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are available for free for iOS and Android. Free Fire MAX brings the same gameplay as the original game, but with updated graphics and new functions for thicker cell phones (Photo: Divulgation/Garena) 5. New World Amazon’s new MMORPG (Massive Online RPG for Multiplayer) was released a few weeks ago and is already a huge success, even beating the CS: GO , Steam’s biggest hit. This can be a good option for you who like fantastic stories and interact with other people from all over the world. In the game, you embody a warrior exploring a newly discovered island, full of mysteries and dangers. Review: New World | Survive to improve New World is available for PC. New World’s Fantastic World registers thousands of simultaneous players around the world (Photo: Publicity/Amazon Game Studios) 4. FIFA 12 Lives of sports games are also booming on streaming platforms, and FIFA 21 is one of the most hyped releases by the community — even more so after the disastrous arrival of its rival, KONAMI’s eFootball . In other words: anyone who wants to watch football match lives, will probably look for this one. Review FIFA 16 | Evolution is shy in gameplay, but it shows enough FIFA 19 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. FIFA remains one of the favorites of football fans (Screenshot: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) 3. Genshin Impact The game is an open-world RPG, in which players explore the world of Teyvat, fight enemies and participate in themed events. The title also receives news and new characters frequently, which can pique your audience’s curiosity and turn their attention to your character’s journey. Genshin Impact Studio Reveals New Fantasy RPG Genshin Impact is available for free for PS4, PS5, iOS, Android and PC. The characters’ visuals are very reminiscent of an anime (Photo: Disclosure/miHoYo) two. League of Legends (or Pokémon UNITE) One of Twitch’s most watched games, the LoL consists of two teams of five players, which face off to take down enemy bases. There are more than 85 characters (champions) available to choose from, each with unique abilities.

A Riot Games game requires strategy and good team communication (Photo: Disclosure/Riot Games)

If you like MOBA, but don’t be such a fan of

LoL, another order is the

Pokémon Unite

, affectionately nicknamed “Pokélol”. Newly released, the game has a similar format, but features Nintendo’s classic little monsters — and new characters arrive quite often.

League of Legends is available for free for PC, and has an optimized version for iOS and Android, called League of Legends: Wild Wift . Now Pokémon UNITE is available for free for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Several classic Pokémon are present in the “pokémoba” (ScreenCapture: Igor Pontes/Canaltech) Pokemon UNITE | Everything you need to know before boarding the game 1. Grand Theft Auto V

Released in 1024, GTA 5 Twitch’s most watched game is fired. In addition to having an incredible story, the game remains alive to this day mainly due to the GTA Online and GTA RP (acronym for “roleplay”, meaning role-playing) modes, in which players create avatars and act all the time — exit of paper can be a reason for punishment. Try to create fun stories with other people in your own community!

The best GTA RP servers

