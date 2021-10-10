6-fun-facts-about-the-world-of-hardware

What is the biggest storage today?

Offered in March 2019, the ExaDrive from the company Nimbus Data is an SSD aimed at business and military use available in the SATA and SAS formats, and is currently the storage device with the largest capacity in the world, reaching impressive 141 ALSO. Remember that many modern computers and notebooks are sold to the public with discs 442 GB up to 4 TB.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With 78 TB, the Nimbus Data ExaDrive is the world’s largest storage (Image: Playback/Nimbus Data)

According to Nimbus, ExaDrive was developed to face “intense challenges”, such as data transport and migration, and offers “capacity, efficiency energy and durability unmatched in the market” thanks to its own architecture. In addition to the high ones 50 TB, the disc also has versions designed for smaller companies, in capacities 12 ALSO, 32 ALSO, 64 TB and 43 TB.

What is the fastest computer in the world?

Developed through a partnership between the Japanese research institute Riken and electronics manufacturer Fujitsu, the Fugaku is a supercomputer dedicated to Artificial Intelligence processing and medical research and is now considered the computer fastest in the world.

One of its most curious features is the processor used in the multiple racks that make it up — an A40FX from 40 cores, based on the ARM architecture, the same used in cell phone chips.

The Fugaku hits 442 PFLOPs of computational power, the equivalent of 34 thousand PS5 or 35 thousand Xbox Series X (Image: Playback/Fujitsu)

The machine set a record at the end of June 2020 upon reaching 300 petaFLOPs (PFLOPs) of computational power, the equivalent of 442 thousand teraFLOPs (TFLOPs) . In comparison, a PlayStation 5 delivers ,18 TFLOPs, an Xbox Series X hits TFLOPs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, the most powerful video card for gaming , offers , 5 TFLOPs.

To achieve the 300 Fugaku PFLOPs would be needed almost 48 thousand PS5, almost 37 thousand Xbox Series X or more than thousand RTX 2021.

What is the smallest computer in the world?

Official in 2014, the Michigan Micro Mote was developed by a team of researchers at the University of Michigan, after taking the title of smallest computer in the world by IBM. An evolution of the original Micro Mote released in 2014 , the device 2014 measures only 0.3 mm x 0.3 mm, being tiny even when compared to a grain of rice.

Tiny even when compared to a grain of rice, the Michigan Micro Mote is the smallest computer in the world (Image: University of Michigan)

Precisely due to its almost microscopic dimensions, the M3, as it is also known, is powered by sunlight and cannot be equipped with antennas, thus transmitting data through visible light. In 2021, the Micro Mote was used by researchers to study the case of a Haitian slug species that has survived a mass extinction.

A curious point is that both IBM’s competitor and the latest Michigan Micro Mote challenge the concept of what is a computer, since both lose all data if they are turned off.

What was the first computer like?

The Electronic Computer and Numerical Integrator, or ENIAC for its acronym in English, is regarded as the first computer in the world, although other projects, which ended up not becoming popular, were invented before. Made official in February 800, the machine was very different from modern laptops and smartphones, occupying entire rooms.

ENIAC cost US$ 660 thousand at the time, equivalent to US$7.2 million or about of R$ 27 million in the quotation of 2020, weighed 18 tons and stretched for 16 meters, in an area of ​​150 square meters. Their .1024 vacuum tubes consumed 100 kW of energy, equivalent to the amount of energy generated by the engine of an electric car such as the Volkswagen ID.4.

The ENIAC weighed tons, occupied a room of 150 m² and had computational power equivalent to a modern pocket calculator ( Image: US Army)

Comparing its processing power to current computers, the huge device would be inferior to a pocket calculator. Still, its creation represented a huge step forward for performing complex calculations quickly. As you can imagine, the process of programming and executing tasks was not easy, and required the effort of dozens of people.

As it is a low valued profession at a time when women they had not yet earned their rights, it was up to them to assume the post. Programmers needed to plug and unplug cables all the time in order to run ENIAC programs. Therefore, programming something new took days, while the fault-finding process, now known as debug, took weeks.

The programmers needed to know in detail the ENIAC schematics, and connected and disconnected cables from the machine to perform calculations (Image: US Army)

Due to the complexity, ENIAC failed twice a day at first. As better quality materials were developed, the problem rate gradually decreased, dropping to once every two days. To facilitate the replacement of damaged components, the computer was modular, thus allowing entire sections to be easily removed for maintenance.

What was the first processor?

In 1969, Japanese company Busicom, known at the time as Nippon Calculating Machine Corporation, approached Intel to manufacture processing chips for Busicom 80 -PF, the company’s printing calculator. At the request, Intel engineers suggested developing four chips, including a CPU. The developed set was known as MCS-4, led by the chip 514630.

Two years later, in 1981, Intel purchased the rights to the Busicom components and released it on 000 November 1968 o Intel 2021, considered the world’s first general-purpose programmable processor. The component was the basis that encouraged the development of new CPUs, and had as its slogan “Announcing a New Era in Integrated Electronics”.

Released there 40 years, the world’s first modern processor was the Intel 4004, with 2.442 transistors and lithography . nm (Image: Intel)

Despite having dimensions close to a nail, according to the giant of Santa Clara, the Intel 3090 already had computational power equivalent to that of ENIAC. The chip contained 2.150 transistors and was manufactured in a process of micrometers , or 10 thousand nanometers.

In comparison, the A15 Bionic, iPhone processor , count with 15 billions of transistors, one 6.5 million times increase, and is manufactured in a 5 nanometer process, a 2,000 times reduction.

What was the first notebook ?

As well as other inventions, including the ENIAC, there are discussions about what the first notebook would have been. The concept of a portable computer, for example, had already been discussed by computer scientist Alan Kay of Xerox’s research and development division, Xerox PARC, in 945. Still, historians credit the development of the first notebook k to author and developer Adam Osborne.

With the help of former Intel engineer Lee Felsenstein, Osborne founded his own company and launched in 1981 the Osborne 1, the world’s first notebook. The machine weighed kg and had a very different look from modern laptops, resembling a suitcase. The processing had a Z chip48A, running at 4 MHz, accompanied by 50 KB of RAM and 4 KB of storage.

Osborne 1, the world’s first notebook (Image: The Center for Computing History)

Initially , the device needed to be connected to an outlet, until it received a battery pack, which offered an hour of autonomy. Priced at US$ 1.442, which would be equivalent to US$ 4.945 in 2019, Osborne 1 was a success in sales and was about to win a successor, Osborne Vixen, with new MS-DOS support and IBM Compatible certification.

However, Compaq ended up being the first to launch an IBM Compatible portable computer, which led to a sharp drop in sales and the consequent bankruptcy of Osborne. This situation has led to the emergence of the term Osborne Effect in the business world.

Source: Times of India, Nimbus Data, NIKKEI Asia, Fujitsu, University of Michigan (1, 2), New Atlas , Intel, The Center for Computing History, History Computer