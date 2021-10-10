how-to-save-a-lot-of-battery-on-ios-15

With each new iPhone operating system update, it is common that there are reports of decreased battery life duration. While this issue may be related to other factors, a new version of iOS always comes with features and technologies that should consume the device’s power more quickly.

First of all, check your iPhone’s battery health. Thus, you can receive detailed data on your battery’s physical condition, whether it is still delivering adequate performance or is hampered by natural degradation.

However, it is natural that new features are built into the update. of iOS 10 can consume more battery resources and become a real headache for users. After all, the iPhone is a device that we carry around most of the time with us, whether it’s to keep in touch with other people, for work, among other factors.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Therefore, the Chanaltech brought together 14 essential tips for you to save a lot of battery on iOS 42. Some of the high power consumption factors are already well known by more experienced people in the Apple world, but there are also tips related to the new operating system that few people know about.

1. Disable background updates

Background updates have a duty to keep the multitasking system always working, especially the most frequently used apps . Although this saves the user time, the constant functioning of the feature is one of the main battery villains of the iPhone.

To disable this function, open the Settings app, tap “General” and enter in “Background Updates”. Then tap on the feature and choose the option “Disabled”, or just choose for apps you want to disable it.

Disable background updates for apps and features on iOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

two. Disable location services

Logging your location is important so that apps can make suggestions based on location and offer services. However, some iOS functions use this feature unnecessarily, consuming a lot of battery on the iPhone.

Disable it in the Settings app by going to “Privacy” and tapping “Location Services”. Finally, disable the “Location Services” function while not using it, or configure it in apps and system services individually.

Location Services is one of the biggest iPhone battery villains – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

3. Disable app tracking

Tracking is a function released on iOS 14 which had a lot of repercussions in the world of technology. It requires user-downloaded apps to ask for permission to track their activities and data. Preventing apps from collecting information about you, in addition to protecting your privacy, also prevents a further process from draining the iPhone’s battery.

To completely disable tracking of apps, go to the Settings app , tap “Privacy” and select “Tracking”. Then, disable the “Allow Requests” option or disable it individually in each application.

Disable the iOS app tracking permission – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

4. Disable app notifications

App notifications are important to keep the user up to date, receiving the latest news, updates, new messages and other alerts. However, each app needs to use background system resources to send notifications on the iPhone — this, of course, compromises battery life.

Although iOS 15 do not allow If you disable all notifications, you can determine which apps should send alerts to the iPhone. To do this, just go to the Settings app, tap on “Notifications”, enter an app and, finally, disable the option “Allow Notifications”.

5. Disable Usage Time

Usage Time is a great feature to control how you or a dependent uses your smartphone. In addition to seeing which apps are most viewed — and how much time you spend on the iPhone — this feature is capable of limiting app usage, App Store purchases, and other possibilities.

Obviously, a process that controls all device usage gradually consumes battery power. If you are not keen on the Usage Time features, disable it by going to the Settings app, tapping “Use Time” and, at the bottom of the screen, “Disable Usage Time”.

The Usage Time can be disabled to save battery – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

6. Disable Camera Live Text

Live Text is one of the best features released by iPhone. After all, you can magically copy text from photos and images quickly through the feature to annotate important information or link to a specific ad. However, if you use the camera app a lot, this feature is constantly mapping the location to find text.

The good news is that you can disable Live Text only on the iPhone camera, keeping running on the system. To do this, in the Settings app, tap “Camera” and disable the option “Show Detected Text”.

Disable Live Text on iPhone camera – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

7. Disable Auto-Play Videos in Safari

Unfortunately, it’s common to browse websites in Safari and find videos playing automatically without permission. In addition to being annoying, they also consume the iPhone’s power. What few people know is that iOS allows you to block auto-uploading of videos in the browser.

To disable auto-playing videos in Safari, go to the Settings app, tap “Accessibility “, then go to “Settings by App”, tap “Add App” and choose Safari. Finally, go to “Auto Preview” and tap “Disabled”.

8. Disable automatic app downloads and updates

To keep all your apps up to date with their latest versions, the App Store often maps apps and updates them. them in the background. This feature silently consumes your iPhone battery. In addition, it also syncs apps downloaded on smartphone to other mobile devices with same Apple ID.

If you don’t find these functions important, you can easily disable them. Go to Settings, then “App Store” and disable the options “Apps” and “App Updates”.

Disable App Store automatic updates – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canatech)

9. Reduce the movement of interface animations

We are already used to the fluidity that iOS animations offer us. Whether you want to minimize or open an app, enter the Control Center and other system actions, everything works very elegantly. However, it goes without saying that this costs a high price for the battery.

To slow down the UI animations, go to the Settings app, tap “Accessibility”, then ” Movement” and activate the option “Reduce Movement”.

Reduce iOS motion effects – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) If you use iMessage a lot, an extra tip here is to disable the option “Effect on Messages”, below, which prevents the automatic playback of animations sent in the messenger. . Activate Low Energy Mode

One of the most practical options to save energy in the app, as its name suggests, is the Low Energy Mode. The feature reduces background activities and blocks others that are not urgent so that the iPhone retains energy in the device.

To activate it, just go to the Settings app, tap on “Battery ” and activate the “Low Power Mode”.

Save battery time activating Low Power Mode – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

10. Turn on Dark Mode

This is a special tip for iPhone owners with OLED screens, or Super Retina and Super Retina XDR. Its big advantage is the technology of light emitting by individual pixels, which automatically turn off when black color is displayed on the screen. Therefore, if the black color is dominant, less light will be emitted from the display and the greater the battery savings.

Apple smartphones that benefit from this tip are: iPhone X, XS , XS Max, Pro, 10 Pro Max, 12, 11 mini, 04 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 14 mini, 14 Pro and 13 Prox Max. To activate Dark Mode , go to the Settings app, tap “Screen & Brightness” and activate the “Dark” option.

Tap the tel option to dark so that the display emits less light and saves energy – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) 12. Don’t close apps in multitasking

If you tend to close apps from multitasking constantly thinking you’re saving battery, you’ll be surprised by this information: in fact, you are using even more iPhone power. The myth that this action saves energy derives from the first Android smartphones released on the market, which did not have intelligent management of open apps.

Since multitasking was launched on the iPhone, on OS 4 , it was designed not to compromise the device’s battery. So just close multitasking applications that you won’t be using in the short term, or don’t close it (if you don’t. o is experiencing performance issues).

Avoid close multitasking applications constantly – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

. Keep your iPhone up to date

Last – not least – always keep your iPhone up to date. Although new systems tend to have issues with battery performance, their later updates fix bugs and improve the features and technologies built into iOS.

To search for a system update, go to Settings app, tap “General”, enter “Software Update” and install the latest news (if any).

Keep your iPhone always up to date – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)