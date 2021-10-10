Learn how to remove the background from a video

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 10, 2021
1
learn-how-to-remove-the-background-from-a-video

The editing of images and videos was, a few years ago, a difficult task and restricted to those who had access to editing programs and, above all, knew how to use them. The truth is, such programs were anything but simple or intuitive. Fortunately, that has changed and it is now possible to make adjustments and corrections, such as removing background from videos, with just a few taps.

  • How to remove background from photos online
  • How to remove the background from the photos and leave the image in PNG
  • How to remove the background of any photo quickly on iOS

The methods are countless: mobile apps, computer programs and, of course, editing sites . In this article,

Canaltech

will use the CapCut app (Android l iOS), which became popular for combining advanced editing features with practicality — all this at no cost.

But if you want to test other methods, here are two strong recommendations: Remove BG and Unscreen, online platforms and entirely free.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

  • 5 best professional video editors
  • 5 apps to edit videos on mobile

    • Step 1:

    Access CapCut and, on the home screen, click on “New Project”. Then select a video from your mobile’s gallery to edit.

    Open a video to edit. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2:

    Now, click on the “Edit” command, located in the lower left corner of the screen.

    Access the “Edit” tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    then swipe the toolbar to the left and, from the available options, tap “Remove background”.

    Click on the indicated command to proceed. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 4:

    Right below the video, you will see the progress of the process. Wait for completion and then save the clip. To do this, click the up arrow button at the top of the screen.

    Save the video. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 5:

    To finish, select the “Done” button. Access the video in your mobile phone gallery or, if you prefer, use the shortcuts offered by CapCut to publish it on social networks.

    If you want, share your creation on social media. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Ready! Now you know how to remove the background from a video simply and quickly.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    514957 514957

    514957
    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 10, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Suicide Squad Game gets new art and is confirmed on DC Fandome

    Suicide Squad Game gets new art and is confirmed on DC Fandome

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of The beginning of a new era for financial services

    The beginning of a new era for financial services

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of The BEST offers up to R$150 on AliExpress

    The BEST offers up to R$150 on AliExpress

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of BioNTech Goes to Test Messenger RNA Therapy for Cancer

    BioNTech Goes to Test Messenger RNA Therapy for Cancer

    September 16, 2021
    Back to top button