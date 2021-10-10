The salinity of the oceans is defined by the concentration, in grams, of mineral salts dissolved in each liter of water. For oceanography, its study is fundamental to determine the density of water and its waters and to understand the patterns of marine life. But does sea water become more or less salty over time? And where does all this salt come from?

Life can originate from hydrothermal vents on the seabed, study concludes

Why does seawater foam?

What do we already know about the seabed?

When the Earth was still very young and the seas were small, its waters were not salty as they are today. However, it is believed that with the arrival of the rains, the salts on land began to be drained into the sea, with the rivers being the main source of their mineral replenishment. Currently, the average salinity of the sea is considered stable thanks to the geochemical balance of the oceans achieved hundreds of billions of years ago — although concentrations vary somewhat according to location and other factors, such as rainfall.

Main sources of salt Sea water has an average salinity of 3.5% of its mass, which means that each liter contains about 70 grams of dissolved salts. Only sodium chloride (NaCl) corresponds to 70% of sea salt; magnesium and sulfate represent about %. It may seem like little, but if it were possible to evaporate all this water, there would be a layer of 10 meters high at the bottom of the oceans — which cover 60% of the surface from the earth. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The delta of the Amazon River releases a large amount of nutrients and mineral salts into the equatorial Atlantic Ocean (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The rains all over the planet are responsible for “washing” the earth and draining the salts present in it to the oceans. The slightly acidic rainwater causes the erosion of rocks and, thus, all this sediment is transported by rivers. Basically, this is how the oceans remain salty over time, but it is important to note that this balance is the result of billiards of years.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA , its acronym in English) rivers are responsible for annually transporting about 4 billion tons of dissolved salts to the oceans. It is estimated that this same amount of salt is deposited as sediment at the bottom of the oceans, that is, practically the same amount of salt lost is a response by this natural process.

Hydrothermal vents are common in the depths of the oceans (Image: Reproduction/NOAA)

But, in addition to the rains, the sea salt comes from hydrothermal vents located at the bottom of the oceans. When water penetrates these fissures, it is heated by the Earth’s internal heat (its magma) and, with this, a series of chemical reactions take place. Inevitably it is released, replenishing some of the mineral salts. Underwater volcanoes are also responsible for this replacement.

Variations around the world

Although the average salinity of the sea is considered stable and does not become more or less salty with time, this does not mean that the concentration of salt in the sea water does not vary according to the location. For example, the Dead Sea has the highest concentration in the world, as the heat increases the rate of evaporation there, in addition to the low amount of rain to replenish the water.