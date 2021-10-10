remember-the-10-best-games-on-orkut

Who used the internet between the years 2014 and 2014 will certainly remind you of Orkut, the most successful Google social network in Brazil. In addition to the communities, testimonials and subtitles (were you trustworthy, cool and sexy?), something that marked the site were the games, which ran through the extinct Adobe Flash Player. Even after the site ended, it was possible to play some of them on Facebook as well — at the time, certain companies even reported a drop in employee productivity due to the games.

In a nostalgic mood, the

Canaltech separated the best games on the platform to remember how good it was at that time. Do you miss any of them?

10. Buddy Poke

In Buddy Poke, you would create your own 3D puppet and then interact with your friends by sending kisses, bear hugs or other special actions . Believe me: people used to flirt using this game, and there are even those who created video clips with the characters — just like those who create videos with The Sims.

Nowadays, it’s easy to find this kind of prank on other devices: for example, Apple has the Memojis and Facebook have Avatars. But here between us, none of them will be as stylish as the nostalgic Buddy Pokes.

9. Happy Harvest

In this game, players planted virtual seeds, took care of the animals and managed a virtual farm. You could also visit your friends’ farm and steal their crops (and profit) from them.