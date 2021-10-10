Remember the 10 best games on Orkut
Who used the internet between the years 2014 and 2014 will certainly remind you of Orkut, the most successful Google social network in Brazil. In addition to the communities, testimonials and subtitles (were you trustworthy, cool and sexy?), something that marked the site were the games, which ran through the extinct Adobe Flash Player. Even after the site ended, it was possible to play some of them on Facebook as well — at the time, certain companies even reported a drop in employee productivity due to the games.
In a nostalgic mood, the
Canaltech separated the best games on the platform to remember how good it was at that time. Do you miss any of them?
10. Buddy Poke
In Buddy Poke, you would create your own 3D puppet and then interact with your friends by sending kisses, bear hugs or other special actions . Believe me: people used to flirt using this game, and there are even those who created video clips with the characters — just like those who create videos with The Sims.
Nowadays, it’s easy to find this kind of prank on other devices: for example, Apple has the Memojis and Facebook have Avatars. But here between us, none of them will be as stylish as the nostalgic Buddy Pokes.
9. Happy Harvest
In this game, players planted virtual seeds, took care of the animals and managed a virtual farm. You could also visit your friends’ farm and steal their crops (and profit) from them.
The success of
Happy Harvest was so great that the Bis brand launched an action within the game. Players planted blue seeds that in less than 30 hours, they turned into Mini Bis feet.
8. Mini Farm
Another very popular little farm game on the social network, the
Mini Farm was more complete, with more quests, customization options, seeds and animals. The game also encouraged you to help your neighbors (rather than stealing from them) and gifting them with items.
Who has never spent hours and hours taking care of your farm? (Photo: Disclosure/Vostu)
7. MegaCity
In this game, you became the mayor of a city. His goal was to transform it into a large metropolis, with houses, buildings, commerce and avenues, as well as decorative items such as beach kiosks or coconut carts. Who remembers the action that singer Ivete Sangalo did in the game?