Remember the 10 best games on Orkut

Who used the internet between the years 2014 and 2014 will certainly remind you of Orkut, the most successful Google social network in Brazil. In addition to the communities, testimonials and subtitles (were you trustworthy, cool and sexy?), something that marked the site were the games, which ran through the extinct Adobe Flash Player. Even after the site ended, it was possible to play some of them on Facebook as well — at the time, certain companies even reported a drop in employee productivity due to the games.

In a nostalgic mood, the

Canaltech separated the best games on the platform to remember how good it was at that time. Do you miss any of them?

10. Buddy Poke

In Buddy Poke, you would create your own 3D puppet and then interact with your friends by sending kisses, bear hugs or other special actions . Believe me: people used to flirt using this game, and there are even those who created video clips with the characters — just like those who create videos with The Sims.

Nowadays, it’s easy to find this kind of prank on other devices: for example, Apple has the Memojis and Facebook have Avatars. But here between us, none of them will be as stylish as the nostalgic Buddy Pokes.

9. Happy Harvest

In this game, players planted virtual seeds, took care of the animals and managed a virtual farm. You could also visit your friends’ farm and steal their crops (and profit) from them.

I know you’ve committed many illicit acts on your friends’ farms… (Photo: Social Networks/Mentez)

The success of

Happy Harvest was so great that the Bis brand launched an action within the game. Players planted blue seeds that in less than 30 hours, they turned into Mini Bis feet.

8. Mini Farm

Another very popular little farm game on the social network, the

Mini Farm was more complete, with more quests, customization options, seeds and animals. The game also encouraged you to help your neighbors (rather than stealing from them) and gifting them with items.

Who has never spent hours and hours taking care of your farm? (Photo: Disclosure/Vostu)

7. MegaCity

In this game, you became the mayor of a city. His goal was to transform it into a large metropolis, with houses, buildings, commerce and avenues, as well as decorative items such as beach kiosks or coconut carts. Who remembers the action that singer Ivete Sangalo did in the game?

6. Café Mania

Now in

Café Mania

, you he became the owner of a large restaurant. You could create an establishment from scratch and decorate it your way, as well as hire waiters, create dishes and expand your business — all to make your venture one of the most popular in the game.

The coffee is a luxury! (Photo: Social Networks/Vostu)

5. Secrets of the Sea

No more managing farms, restaurants or cities: in

Secrets of the Sea , you controlled an aquarium. The objective was to decorate the environment and fill it with fish. When the animals reached adulthood, you could place them to reproduce and continue the aquarium life cycle.

4. Play Crack

A kind of football RPG, the

Play Crack

put the user in the shoes of a professional football player. Instead of playing games like a

FIFA or a

eFootball, you managed your own career by creating training, completing jobs and even building soccer fields.

What was your level in Play Craque? (Photo: Reproduction/Vostu)

3. Vida Rock

Vida Rock

had a similar proposal to

Play Craque, but in this game the player became a rock star. You trained, worked and played alone at small events until you actually joined a band with other players. A

Vida Rock 2

was even released, but the game was not as successful as the first one.

Forgotten on the barbecue and on Orkut (Disclosure/Colorcube Games)

two. Pet Mania

It would be

Pet Mania

a Tamagotchi updated? In the game, the user adopted a pet and customized its color, facial features and name. Then you had to play with him, feed him, bathe him, take him shopping, and do everything to keep him entertained. As a reward, the player earned money and experience to buy new clothes and home decor accessories.

One of the cutest games on Orkut (Photo: Disclosure/Vostu)

1. Magic Village

Another animal care game, but these were magic. The player had to keep them well fed, clean and entertained with rides and mini games. It was also possible, with the money acquired in the game itself, to buy furniture and appliances to decorate your house and garden.

